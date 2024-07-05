IT Architect - Hydro Assets in Luleå, Norrbotten County, Sweden | IT at...
Job Description
Vattenfall is recognized as one of the first movers in the energy transition - and by that power climate smarter living for all our customers.
Yet, our investment power, innovation, and ambitious change agenda to become fossil free in one generation, can only be met if our energy production assets are ready to deal with this electrification revolution. To face this challenge we invest in our people and we continue to employ exceptional IT talent. With our team, we are advancing the Hydro business area in Vattenfall as a data driven company allowing them to optimize decision making and investment planning.
Business unit Hydro Nordic is responsible for Vattenfall's 90 hydropower plants and 400 dams in the Nordic region. Hydro's renewable electricity generation is a prerequisite for a climate-smart and fossil-free society, and a sustainable energy system
Together with them, you will be architecting:
Full IT/OT convergence to ensure frictionless transfer of data (near) real time
Supporting on our Next Gen ERP transformation
Data Driven solutions (Predictive maintenance, Digital Twins, AI cases)
Work on new market models (ancillary services),
Bring Hydro to the next level by Modernisation of IT architecture
Advanced solutions to deliver real-time insights into the performance of our Hydro assets to lower maintenance costs
Our Group IT Architecture team of 30 enterprise / solution architects is involved in around 100+ key projects at any time, focusing on enterprise architecture and solution architecture for all Vattenfall business units. We act as the hub to understand business needs and to see the bigger Vattenfall picture to help our teams securely adopt the technologies of tomorrow.
Your main responsibilities:
You will join the larger strategic projects, to guide them into successful execution based on fit-for-purpose architecture
You will consult and educate the Hydro business on IT strategy, integration strategy, data strategy etc
You have a solid understanding of IT security and will support Hydro in fit-for-purpose adoption.
You will have (or build up) Hydro domain knowledge to become the go-to point how Hydro should advance its IT landscape.
You will, in dialogue with business, drive a further adoption of data mesh
You will help us grow our Enterprise thinking and establish standards and architecture principles. You will be our trusted advisor towards our Hydro and other business area's to enable their operating model by technology - also if that is that means radical change!
Qualifications
We are looking for a generic and allround Architect, with experience preferably as Architect or Consultant in an asset intense industry (Energy, Water, Industry, Automotive or alike). Some experience with integration topics is an advantage.
Our team requires true Business facing Solution architects; You know how to use technology to make our Hydro assets run as clockwork, you act as timer to ensure we meet our ambitious goals and be an alarm if we can do better! We have a large SAP and Microsoft footprint, with more than 20.000 users in six countries
You feel comfortable communicating with both IT and non-IT colleagues on different levels in the organization. You enjoy being in an ever-changing environment. Furthermore you:
Have an academic degree in IT or related study
Have worked in an international environment and you speak Swedish and English
Have deep IT knowledge and experience with IT architecture and frameworks
Ideally bring experience from an asset intensive industry
Have experience with Microsoft Azure Well Architected Framework
You enjoy producing enterprise ready architecture documents
And you have the skills to direct complex problems into concise Management Board action
And... we love architects who talk business and know TOGAF, rather than those that talk TOGAF and know business ...
Location: for this position you will be based in Lulea, Sweden, with some occasional travelling to Hydro locations in Sweden and Vattenfall IT team events. (Stockholm, Solna).
Ytterligare information
Vi erbjuder
* Bli en del av ett massivt förändringsinriktat syfte - inte bara på papper, utan i verkligheten - där du kan påverka utfallet!
• Vi erbjuder en utmanande och internationell arbetsmiljö samt möjligheten att arbeta med några av de bästa inom området.
• Du kommer att arbeta i ett tvärvetenskapligt team med andra erfarna IT-arkitekter - så vi gör detta tillsammans!
• En professionell miljö där din erfarenhet, kunskap och attityd tar oss ett steg längre och möjligheten för dig att växa vidare.
• En central kontorsplats med enkel tillgång med kollektivtrafik.
• Dessutom, en hälsosam balans mellan arbete och fritid (smart arbete) och tid att utveckla din profession.
• På Vattenfall får du möjlighet att arbeta för ett energibolag som strävar efter att skapa fossilfri energi inom en generation.
