Issr Is Looking For An Language Teacher To Teach Swedish

The International School of the Stockholm Region (ISSR) is a publicly funded international school which exists primarily to serve the educational needs of the transient and/or international community of Stockholm.
The school runs the International Baccalaureate's curricula. The Primary Years Programme (PYP) is offered to students from 5-11 years of age, the Middle Years Programme (MYP) is offered to students from 11-16 and the Diploma Programme (DP) is available for students from 16-19 year of age. The school's language of instruction is English for all subjects.
At ISSR, students can receive an internationally recognized education in English from 5 to 19 years of age in one location in the center of Stockholm. The teachers at ISSR are qualified and experienced educators. Teachers and staff take part in the wide range of professional development resources and activities offered by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB).
Job description:
ISSR is looking for an experienced language teacher to teach Swedish language acquisition in the Primary Years Programme (P1-5). This position is permanent and part-time position.
Swedish is taught as an additional language at ISSR, where the language of instruction for all other subjects is English. The role entails teaching Swedish to students with emergent to proficient levels of Swedish. This requires a strong ability to differentiate instruction according to student needs. The PYP is an inquiry-based programme with a student-centered focus. There is an ongoing expectation to collaborate closely with students, teachers, assistants, and parents to facilitate learning. Digital tools are an integral part of teaching and learning. There is high emphasis on collaborative planning and learning as well as taking ownership and initiative. The position also requires organizational skills, flexibility, and open-mindedness. All documentation and communication at ISSR are carried out in English.
Responsibilities include:
Plan and document high quality learning experiences for students.
Maintain an engaging and organized learning environment
Participate and contribute to the planning with the team and coordinators
Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, etc.)
Maintain ongoing parent/school communication regarding students' development
Requirements:
University teaching degree with coursework in language for children aged 6 to 12
Experience working in IB Primary Years Programme
Proficiency in written and spoken Swedish and English
Other qualifications may also include:
Experience teaching/working in a multilingual environment.
Start date: with immediate effect
Justina Soewarso Sundström
Biträdande rektor, justina.soewarso.sundstrom@edu.stockholm.se
