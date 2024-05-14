Isgr Is Looking For An Myp Teacher Of English Language And Literature
2024-05-14
The International School of the Gothenburg Region (ISGR) is a prominent international school and one of 6% IB world schools offering the full International Baccalaureate continuum of learning through three programs: PYP K-5; MYP 6-10; and IB Diploma Program 11 & 12. ISGR was established in 1997 to meet the needs of the growing number of expatriate families coming to Gothenburg for work or study and requiring an International Education for their children. ISGR also offers a Swedish National Program section that follows the LGR 11 national curriculum. Collectively, ISGR has over 1000 students enrolled in its programs. ISGR is owned by the Gothenburg Region Association of Municipalities - GR, and is accredited by the Council of International Schools.
Please visit the school website for more information: www.isgr.se
We are looking for an English teacher for our IB MYP Years Programme at 80-100%. , starting August 7th, 2024.
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor's degree in English, Education, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.
Valid teaching certification in English or Secondary Education.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE
Proven experience teaching English in a middle school setting; IB MYP experience highly preferred.
Strong understanding of the IB philosophy and pedagogy.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Commitment to inclusive and differentiated instruction.
Ability to use technology effectively in teaching and learning.
APPLICATION
Applicants should apply before 24-06-01, 2024 by email to: patrick.macaulay@staff.isgr.se
, titled MYP English LL with a cover letter and full Curriculum Vitae.
We will start interviewing valid candidates as soon as possible until the position has been filled.
All applicants to the school will be required to have a national police check in Sweden. In addition they will be required to show a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in the last 2 countries worked. References will be received and reviewed before a formal job offer is made. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-13
E-post: patrick.macaulay@staff.isgr.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MYP English LL". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgsregionens Internationella Skola AB
Molinsgatan 6 (visa karta
411 33 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Isgr Campus Götaberg Kontakt
MYP Principal
Patrick Macaulay patrick.macaulay@staff.isgr.se Jobbnummer
8678433