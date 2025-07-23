Intersted of a career as Frontliner for Naturskyddsföreningen in Gothen...
Svenska Naturskyddsföreningen / Försäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla försäljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Naturskyddsföreningen i Göteborg
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are You Passionate About Protecting the Planet and Skilled in Sales?
The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (Naturskyddsföreningen) in Gothenburg is now looking for brave and outgoing individuals to join our dynamic team.
Do you want to stand up for a healthy and thriving planet and a sustainable future? Do you want to work only 6 hours a day? After all, life is not just about work. Would you like to expand your network and work with fantastic colleagues?
We are looking for someone who has: Experience in sales or communication.
Strong social skills and the drive to reach goals.
A brave heart and the confidence to approach new people on the streets.
Your Role: Engage with people on the streets and inspire them to become monthly donors and members.
Communicate effectively and passionately about our important environmental issues.
Help grow our membership base and increase our impact on the environment.
We Offer: Two different employment options.
A flexible contract for those who prefer it.
The possibility of permanent employment with a monthly salary and a public transport card.
Daily support and coaching.
Possibly the best sales and marketing training.
Great career opportunities.
Join the good guys - save the planet. Apply now!
Application:
Send your CV and a personal letter where you motivate why we should hire you.
We look forward to hearing from you! Publiceringsdatum2025-07-23Kontaktuppgifter för detta jobb
Raluca Roiescu, F2F chef, 073-782 01 65, raluca.roiescu@naturskyddsforeningen.se
Göran Beskow F2F säljledare 073-675 57 17 Facklig kontakt
Unionen: @Jakob Svensson, 072-014 87 84
Saco:@Petra Holgersson, 072-565 44 05 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Naturskyddsföreningen
, http://naturskyddsforeningen.se Arbetsplats
Naturskyddsföreningen Kontakt
Göran Beskow goran.beskow@naturskyddsforeningen.se Jobbnummer
9435697