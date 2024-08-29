International seller with a focus on the Academy Awards
2024-08-29
Are you curious about starting or pursuing your career in international, luxury goods sales with the opportunity to develop your sales qualities?
On behalf of a client, we are searching for an international seller. Your main task will be to create sales channels for high value events, such as the academy awards.
Maybe you are a social chameleon with excellent english speaking skills, or you just love to be in red carpet events and understand the social dynamics that are required to gain entrance.
Our client is in the luxury goods business and are looking to feature their product in various international events.
Due to secrecy we will tell you more about the client and the product once we are further in the interview process
We believe that you...
Don't necessarily have experience with red carpet events but are curious and have a willingness to learn!
Not afraid of picking up the phone and trying out strategies to gain entrance to closed events
Bring large amounts of energy to the team
Are social and a genuine optimist
Have great communication skills and are ambitious with a hunger for success
Are fluent in English
