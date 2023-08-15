International Business Development - Fall Internship
2023-08-15
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning söker vi nu:
This fall we'll run an internship program for a selected few. Applications are open to individuals who are brave enough to suck at something new, and want to leverage that ability to gain a competitive edge within modern sales and business development.
As an intern at Zaplify, you'll embark on an 12 week part-time journey together with a small group of high performers. Your will work together with our Head of Growth and Head of Customer Success to find ways of bringing Zaplify's groundbreaking SaaS-product into new markets.
Zaplify was founded by two 22 year olds back in October 2020, and is currently one of the fastest growing sales platforms in Europe. Zaplify has grown from 5 to 23 employees in a year, and have created value for more than 500 clients to date.
Our easy-to-use platform brings the power of AI and data to the many. It takes technology that previously was just accessible by the large companies out there and bring it to all the small and mid sized ones, where it's effect has proven to be profound. Don't believe us? Listen to this; our clients reportedly on average save 30% of the time they spend on finding and getting in touch with new clients. Why not let Zaplify take care of all your busy work so that you can focus on what you do best, listen, negotiate and sell.
The internship will be remote, but you're welcome to sit at one of our offices in Stockholm, Malmö or Gdansk as you please. We'll provide you with training, coaching, software, 24/7 access to our office and other things you need to succeed. And even though unpaid to begin with, you'll get unlimited access to our tool for a year and have the chance to get a part-time job alongside your studies.
Requirements:
1-2 years left of your studies within business/economics or similar
Digital native and used to work with software tools
Unafraid to interact with people, both on the phone and in writing
Quick learner, curious, analytical and open to new knowledge
Fluent in English and a plus if also in one of the following languages: Spanish, Italian, French, German, Dutch or Portogese
We're reviewing applications continuously and filling the spots, so don't wait to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://meetastudent.com/sv/
