International Account Manager to sustainable scale-up within clean energy
2023-07-07
Are you a curious and ambitious sales professional with an interest in tech and to work internationally? Do you enjoy building long-term relationships and like the idea of being part of establishing a completely new market? Then come, join our team and take part of the Epishine journey in the role as International Account Manager!
About Epishine
Epishine was founded on the basis of more than 30 years of research in organic electronics, photovoltaics and the development of our breakthrough manufacturing process within printed indoor solar cells. This unique manufacturing process provides industry-leading efficiency in low light conditions. Our first product is a small, thin and flexible indoor solar cell, printed on recyclable plastic that is easily integrated into wireless products where it converts light into electricity.
Epishine's vision is to make our planet more sustainable. Nothing less and nothing more. Our mission is to be at the forefront of printed organic solar cells and, in a series of phases, offer the world's most scalable, resource-efficient, and affordable solar cell. Our company was founded in 2016 and consists of dedicated teams working together at our headquarters in Linköping, Sweden. To learn more about Epishine's work and vision, go to www.epishine.com
The mission
As an International Account Manager at Epishine, your mission will be to identify, approach and manage customers within IoT, PropTech, Facility Management and the sensor industry. Together with your colleagues in the Market & Sales team, you will establish and carry out account strategies, map key stakeholders and present to them the value that Epishine and our solar cell can bring. You will be part of establishing and drive a market that is still unknown to many of our target customers. Together with our expert engineers from Epishine's Product Integration team, you will help our customers' transition to light energy harvesting.
The work includes handling customer quotes, business discussions and sales contract negotiations, all the way to a finalised business contract. You will work in close cooperation with your accounts and build long-term relations with key stakeholders in order to understand the needs of your customers. To spread the word about light energy harvesting and Epishine, and to make important connections, you will attend fairs and conferences.
You will work with accounts both in Sweden and on an international market. The role will include national and international travel at around 50-80 days/year. You report directly to our VP of Market & Sales.
Who are we looking for?
For this role, we are looking for someone with a couple years of experience in B2B sales, preferably of technical solutions. It is also a plus if you have experience working with key account management or account-based selling.
However, what we value the most is your personality! To enjoy this role, you need to be a secure, confident and trustworthy person with a genuine technical interest. You need to thrive in a challenging environment where you will constantly break new ground. Epishine is a sustainable company and so are you, persistently developing new markets and sales, focusing your drive on new possibilities and novel ways forward. Epishine is also a value-driven company where we actively grow a culture based on empowerment and teamwork. We are therefore looking for someone with the ability to drive themselves whilst also being a team player.
Lastly, you speak unhindered English and Swedish. Additional languages such as German or French are meritorious.
What do we offer?
At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer a secure employment with flexible working hours, the possibility of working remotely, pension and insurance benefits and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure
Does this role sound exciting? Applications are open until 2023-08-13 and we will start reviewing applications after that. The starting date is flexible, but as soon as possible if we get to decide!
The recruitment process will consist of a short phone interview, an interview together with our VP of Market & Sales, and then a final visit where you would meet more people from the team and where you would get to showcase your skills.
Do you have questions about the position or about the recruitment process? Contact our recruiter Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.com
