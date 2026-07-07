Internal medicine specialist for permanent position in central Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Are you a specialist in internal medicine looking for a meaningful career opportunity in a supportive and forward-thinking healthcare environment? We are now recruiting skilled physicians who want to contribute to high-quality patient care and be part of a modern and collaborative medical organization in Sweden.
About the hospital
You will be joining a regional hospital that provides 24/7 emergency services and a broad range of medical care. The facility operates in fresh, modern premises and follows a patient-centered model, focusing on smooth care pathways and high professional standards. The hospital guiding vision is simple: to create a hospital where we would choose to be patients ourselves.
Your role
As a specialist in internal medicine, you will be responsible for assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients within inpatient and outpatient care. You will work in a multidisciplinary environment where collaboration, professional exchange, and continuous development are part of everyday practice.
This role provides:
A permanent position with competitive employment conditions
Opportunities for continuous learning and professional development
A workplace that values work–life balance, with generous annual leave (minimum 25 days) and flexible working hours in most areas
Strong employer support, including solid pension and insurance benefits for long-term security
A structured introduction and support program to help you settle into your new role
Relocation Support
We offer extensive relocation assistance for you and your family, including support throughout the moving and establishment process to ensure a smooth transition to life in Sweden.
Who we are looking For
Holds an EU-recognized specialist certification in internal medicine
Minimum 2–3 years of post-specialist experience working independently
Strong commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care
Collaborative mindset and motivation to contribute to a developing healthcare system
Willingness to learn Swedish (language course provided)
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and would like to work in a welcoming and well-organized environment, we would be happy to hear from you.
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9995711