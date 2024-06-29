Internal IT
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
In this role at Brite you will work with, and be responsible for, everything related to Internal IT. This includes administering employee laptops (including Windows, MacOS and Linux-machines), handling Google Workplace ("G Suite"), building and maintaining the network in both the office and the data center, Server maintenance, Inventory management, License management, GCP Access management - and even some of the IT security-related tasks. Basically everything that keeps the company running from an IT perspective!
With that said, you will be a vital part of the next fintech unicorn!
Are you a brite mind?
We are looking for someone based in our Stockholm office who can take a holistic view over the entire Internal IT landscape as well as being responsible for a wide range of different tasks. We are mainly looking for a person with some experience in the field, but if you are newly graduated (from a relevant education) we will still consider your application.
To be successful in this role we believe that you are/have:
A genuine interest in all things IT
Service-minded
Meticulous
Willingness to learn and grow with the company/role
Communication skills in English
Preferred skills:
Google Workplace (G Suite) administration
GCP (Google Cloud Platform) user management
Windows, Linux and Mac OS
Networking setup
Cisco Firewall management
IT Security
Communication skills in Swedish
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Curious how it is to be part of the Engineering team at Brite? Learn more here.
