Internal Control System (ICS) Coordinator for a global finance company
Scania CV AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälja
2024-02-01
Who we are
TRATON Financial Services (TFS) may only be a couple of months old, but our mission is clear - we are here to make sustainable transportation a reality. Since the 1940's Scania built and ran a successful and profitable financial services business supporting its customers with financial and insurance products. Scania, and its parent group TRATON, have now taken the next step at establishing a group wide financial services business unit built on the structure grown within Scania. As of April 1st this year TRATON Financial Services now operates as an independent business unit within the TRATON Group (Scania, MAN T&B, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus). and with an ambitious journey ahead. With a presence in more than 65 markets we are already one of the most global private actors in the financial services industry.
About the position
In the role of ICS (Internal Control System) Coordinator, you will be part of the Central GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance) team reporting to the Governance and ICS Manager and supporting the implementation, maintenance and further development of the Internal Control Framework from Head Office and across the TRATON Financial Services Group. You will support the business design of adequate controls to mitigate risks, coordinate, monitor and support other functions at Head Office, Regions and Business Units on annual ICS activities.
Your primary job assignment will be to:
Mapping of TFS processes and products and identify potential risks to be covered by the TFS Controls catalogue.
Arrange / conduct the annual Risk assessment at TFS HO to revalidate existing risks and control requirements as well as to identify and assess new risks.
Support on the design and/or update of control requirements in the TFS Controls catalogue resulting from the annual Risk Assessment and other control requirements needs.
Support on the design of the annual control evaluation plan (testing / self Assessment).
Coordinate ICS activities across TFS regions and Business Units: Controls catalogue distribution, control evaluation activities (sample testing, self assessments), follow up on gap remediation status, reporting on ICS, among others.
Support and coordinate the ICS rollout for pending and new TFS entities.
Provide advisory and training on ICS to the ICS network and other stakeholders ad-hoc
Management, support and maintenance of the ICS IT tool
Assess applicable controls at Head office and conduct quality checks on control assessment and reported data from the Business Units. (e.g. controls mapping adequacy and consistency, testing attributes and sample selection, etc.)
Support TFS on standardisation and common solutions across TFS entities
Active collaboration on ICS related initiatives within the TRATON Group
Promote digitalisation: Active involvement and collaboration with other TFS functions for potential automation and system supported controls as part of TFS processes and
Collaborate and facilitate synergies with other functions and stakeholders such as Risk Management, Governance-policy management, TRATON Group ICS, Internal Audit, etc.
Analyse common gaps (ICS, Internal Audit, External Audit..) across TFS and support and advise on common solutions
Requirements
In this role, you will interact with people across TRATON Financial Services and the TRATON Group, therefore being able to communicate with all organisational levels effectively, being interested in people, building relationships and being responsive are important attributes.
General competences:
University degree in Business Administration/Finance or equivalent
Experience from working on external auditing, internal audit or internal controls functions
Knowledge of the COSO framework and internal controls methodologies
Strong communication skills in English both written and oral, additional languages are a plus
Experience from international public companies is a plus
Experience in the financial sector is a plus
Other personal competences:
Independent, self-driven personality with high integrity
Adaptability, in order to work effectively in ambiguous or changing situations, and with diverse individuals and groups.
Initiative, dealing with situations and issues proactively and persistently, seizing opportunities that arise.
Teamwork, working collaboratively with others to achieve organizational goals.
Analytical thinking, analysing and synthesizing information to understand issues, identify options, and support sound decision making.
Business Perspective, using an understanding of business issues, processes and outcomes to enhance business performance.
What we offer
A great team and mission. You join a company that offers a truly international environment during one of its most interesting moments. You get to contribute to your function and the company at large with your competence and energy. You will interact with a wide range of functions but not least a global network of compliance professionals from all parts of the world. Centrally, you will join a Governance Risk and Compliance function with highly experienced and energetic team bringing in experience from different parts of the world and different sectors.
An international work environment. Your home office is located in Södertälje but you will have access to a group wide office hub in central Stockholm and we support the flexibility to work where the tasks are best performed. The role includes travelling but you are expected to shape this to the needs of your role and work. Så ansöker du
