Intensive Care Nurse for the ICU, Arvika Hospital
Are you a dedicated intensive care nurse looking to work in a stimulating environment with close collaboration and short decision-making paths? Then Arvika Hospital might be the perfect place for you.
We are now seeking a new colleague to join our ICU, someone who wants to be part of an engaged team where we value each other and are passionate about making a difference every day.
Arvika - Small in size, big in quality of life
Arvika is ideal for those who appreciate the calm of nature combined with a vibrant cultural life. With its strategic location between two capitals and excellent rail connections, the town offers the perfect balance between nature and a simpler everyday life. Here, you will find all the advantages of a smaller community, providing great opportunities for a relaxed lifestyle in a beautiful environment. If you are moving with a partner, we also collaborate with other major employers to support accompanying spouses in finding work.
Your workplace
Arvika Hospital is an emergency care hospital operating around the clock. We benefit from the advantages of a smaller hospital, short communication routes and close collaboration between all units. Every employee is considered a key part of ensuring that our operations run smoothly and safely.
Our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has six beds where we care for medical patients. The team consists of intensive care nurses, registered nurses and assistant nurses. We have a positive atmosphere, take pride in our work and value one another. Health and well-being are central to our workplace culture, employees have access to a staff gym and the possibility of taking a wellness hour when the workload allows. We offer an individually tailored introduction based on your experience and needs.
About the position
We are looking for an intensive care nurse for a full-time position (100%). Working hours can be adjusted based on your preferences, for example part-time work or combining roles. We use a wish-based scheduling system and we work together to ensure the best possible work schedule for everyone. Do not hesitate to contact us to discuss options.
As an intensive care nurse you will provide advanced care for patients with a wide range of diagnoses and with imminent or manifest failure in vital functions. You will monitor vital parameters and respond to changes as needed. You will work in a team with an assistant nurse and an anaesthesiologist. If conditions change during the shift, we support each other as a team. The work is varied, challenging, and offers daily learning opportunities. The department also includes a post-anaesthesia care unit (UVA).
We want you to have the opportunity to continue growing professionally. Therefore, we offer the possibility to attend a 15-credit advanced course in intensive care.
Your skills and qualifications
We are looking for a registered nurse with a specialist degree in intensive care nursing.
We are looking for a registered nurse with a specialist degree in intensive care nursing.

Personal qualities are important to us. We seek someone who is confident, reliable and highly motivated. You are independent, able to take initiative and willing to act based on your professional judgement. We value strong teamwork and communication skills, flexibility and a high level of quality awareness. You must have good proficiency in spoken and written Swedish. You are proactive and eager to contribute to the development of our services.
