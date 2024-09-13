Integration Leader acting as Flow Initiative Owner
2024-09-13
.
Driver App & Smart Dash introduction at EE & SW Integration (EEPI)
Join us at EE & SW Integration as a dynamic Integration Leader. You'll act as a Flow Initiative Owner for Smart Dash and Smart & Digitalized initiatives within our NTG Cab Update program, and support the introduction of fDNA Interior & EE vehicle user functions. This role is key to our expansion into human-vehicle interaction and digital customer offerings. You'll lead initiatives that enhance driver functionality and software features for driver/fleet management.
Join our R&D team in Sweden, developing vehicle electrical systems, electronics, software, and autonomous systems. Collaborate with EE Value Creation Teams (VCTs) to drive your initiatives and guide a cross-functional team to achieve concept development & configuration readiness milestones.
Shape our global work methods and foster a collaborative work environment. Define your role and adapt to the fast-paced setting. Contribute to our goal: efficient integration of electrics, electronics, and software into our electrical system - continuously, consistently, and transparently.
Your tasks
* Planning and tracking activities & deliverables to ensure that your initiatives achieve the agreed value and cost.
* Working closely with the global development flows to ensure that specific development needs and priorities are captured in the VCTs backlog and followed up on deliveries.
* Leading a cross-functional team to achieve concept development & configuration readiness milestones.
* Communicating on an ongoing basis with stakeholders so that they have sufficient insight into the initiative status and confidence in the plan forward.
Your profile
You have work experience in driving and coordinating initiatives according to milestones and time plans, as well as working within an embedded system environment. Previous experience in agile projects is a plus. Additionally, experience in Jira, OAS, and Scania PDP is also a plus.
We are seeking a results-oriented and pragmatic leader who thrives in fast-paced product development environments. The ideal candidate excels at creating a holistic perspective and structuring work, while also diving into technical details when necessary. They naturally ensure that nothing falls through the cracks and confidently handle unexpected challenges, even those outside the immediate scope.
Additionally, the candidate should be skilled in workshop facilitation and comfortable maintaining a broad and international network, enabling effective collaboration and project advancement.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future career.
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as leasing cars on favorable terms, performance bonuses, occupational pensions, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. Joel Rosén, Team Manager, +46-8-553 817 40.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply. We look forward to your application!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-10-01.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
