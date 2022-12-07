Infrastructure Architect to global retail company in Älmhult
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you eager to work in an environment of highly competent colleagues where your professional development is prioritized? Do you have knowledge in cloud and IT infrastructure related to security? We want your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Infrastructure Architect, you will be working hands-on with implementing and integrating information systems to fit within existing systems infrastructure. You will be working closely with different business leaders and units in order to design solutions that achieve business goals aligned with existing legacy systems.
What we offer
• The opportunity to gain work experience as well as strengthen your technical skills and professional profile at a global company
• An opportunity for self-driven development with support from seniour colleges and a dedicated consult manager
• A great way to increase your network of competent IT-professionals that may be valuable further into your carreer
• The possibility to work partially remote
You will be employed by Academic Work and working as a consultant for our client. You can find more information about being a consultant at Academic Work ++here.++
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Monitoring and securing daily operations by making sure the systems work properly
• Owning IT services and processes connected to 3D (Cloud, Citrix and high end performance computing)
• Work closely together with Cloud Infrastructure Managers
You will be expected to be at the office in Älmhult for a cople of days in the beginning for a proper handover and company knowledge growth. After that you will be able to work remotely.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Vocational education or higher within IT, with courses in cloud
• Foundational knowledge of cloud solutions and IT infrastructure
• A passion for running several technical initiatives and improving technical solutions
• Unimpeded in the english language
As a person, we believe you are:
• Collaborative
• Solutions-oriented
• Thorough
Other Information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full-time
• Placement: Älmhult
The recruitment process is managed by Academic Work and in line of the client's specifications all questions regarding the position is to be directed towards Academic Work. This is an ongoing recruitment process and the advert can close down before the position is filled, if we have moved in the to the selection and interview phase. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15085593". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7237170