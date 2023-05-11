Information System owner for our Nordic customer data platform
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Be the heartbeat of our Data landscape! Information System owner for our Nordic customer data platform
If you are looking for a new challenge and an environment with the latest cloud-technology, then this could be the opportunity for you. Come join us as our new System Owner of our Customer Data Nordic-platform.
About the position
In a world where digital and analytical technologies are advancing at a rapid pace, changing the way we communicate and altering consumer behavior, we need a System Owner who wants to accelerate Vattenfall's digital transformation strategy.
We are setting up and optimizing our Microsoft Azure Customer Data Nordic platform to modernize and enable better use of data, making sure that we create better future opportunities and with that creating better business value.
Our Microsoft Azure Customer Data Nordic platform is used as central data lake to store and utilize data for different Vattenfall Nordic business units.
We are looking for you who is passionate about business, data and governance and who will make sure that our needs of today and future will be fulfilled in a smooth and optimized way. This meaning being compliant with Vattenfall governance and ISO 27001 Certification.
You will
You will be a central player in developing and designing the system owner role and a common information governance model for the data handled in the system according to Vattenfall's governance structure & ISO 27001 certification. You will be part of setting new standards and structures to fit our future needs as well as being compliant.
You will work closely with our Customer Data Nordic operations team and together with Data Owners you will steer the platform for the future.
This role is close connected to business and IT with many different stakeholders and it's important that you have pedagogic skills to translate your knowledge to the different stakeholders in a way that is easy to grasp, clear and still correct. You will deliver as part of a bigger team in a bigger international context, being part of a Nordic team. We work agile according to Scrum methodology.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Information Asset Management
Security controls
Finding and fixing vulnerabilities
SLA Management
Drive the Customer Data Nordic strategic governance backlog together with Data Owners
Implementing System Owner role and practices in co-operation with stakeholders
Implementation of ISO 27001 certification in co-operation with stakeholders
Participating in executing the GDPR compliance in processes
Project & stakeholder management
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we believe that you are a flexible individual able to handle different stakeholders and tasks in parallel. We believe you are solution oriented, organized and focused on results. We believe that you have good technical understanding and sees the wholeness on how business and IT are connected. As a person you are open to others and grounded in that you do not have all the answers. You are fueled by curiosity to learn more and have the ability to make things happen and move forward. You are joy to work with and possess the ability to communicate clearly with all types of people.
We believe that you have education and experience equivalent to a Bachelor's degree with major course work in business administration, and/or information systems
You have proven experience working in a relevant position in an international/corporate environment with high degree of cooperation and collaboration in a distributed work environment
You have proven expertise in data governance and system owner role.
You have knowledge of cloud solutions as Microsoft Azure platform or similar. You have capacity to understand IT landscape system design.
You must have basic knowledge about GDPR framework.
You are able to communicate efficiently in English, knowledge in Swedish and/or Finnish is a merit
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Susanna Kielinen, Susanna.Kielinen@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) , Mikael Mukka (SEKO)
We welcome your application in English no later than May 12th 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
