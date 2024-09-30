Infor M3 Finance Business Relations Manager, Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
2024-09-30
Are you ready to be the driving force behind business improvements and IT excellence? At ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, we're unlocking doors to new possibilities! We're searching for an Infor M3 Finance Business Relations Manager with a deep understanding of Infor M3 and a solid grasp of finance processes to help optimize our Business Segment Pedestrian (BSP). Based in Landskrona, Sweden, you'll be part of an innovative and supportive culture, where your expertise will shape the future of our IT solutions.
What you will do as our Infor M3 Finance Business Relations Manager: In this role, you will take charge of process enhancements and business support. Collaborating closely with the BSP application team, you'll attend strategic meetings, analyze business needs, and implement transformative solutions. Your mission is to improve efficiency across service solutions, ensuring that our business objectives are met with IT processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading the Finance Stream in InforM3 within BSP
Guiding Change Advisory Board initiatives and Business Relation Meetings
Overseeing large projects and leading smaller ones to completion
Translating complex finance business requirements into actionable IT solutions
Ensuring second-line support and managing vendor coordination
Spearheading application administration, testing, and training activities within Infor M3
The skills and experience you need:
Extensive experience in Infor M3 Finance and a strong business background
A proven track record in global companies and similar roles
Fluency in English and the ability to communicate with stakeholders at all levels
If you're someone who enjoys turning business challenges into IT solutions, thrives in a collaborative setting, and loves driving innovation, we want to hear from you!
Why join us? At ASSA ABLOY, we're passionate about creating a safer, more open world. Joining us means becoming part of a diverse, forward-thinking team, where innovation and personal growth are encouraged. Based in Landskrona, you'll find a friendly, supportive environment where your ideas truly matter, and where you'll have the freedom to shape your career.
Apply Today! We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait! Please note that to protect your data, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
Placement: Landskrona
This position requires traveling within Western Europe (frequency may vary).
For more information In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Malin Schultz at malin.schultz@cabeza.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application.
