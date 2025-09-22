Info Center Service Specialist to Stockholm School of Economics
2025-09-22
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently about 50 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
A diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in a very dynamic academic environment.
This position emphasizes the importance of having close ties to students and faculty, while also playing a key role in developing our Info Center to its fullest potential. You will operate in an international environment where no day is the same and where you will get the opportunity to learn and grow.
The role
We are seeking a dedicated and proactive Service Specialist to join our Info center team that is a part of Education Office. In this role, you will play a key part in providing outstanding support and developing our internal and external services at Info center. You will work primarily in our Info Center, where you will assist people with their inquiries, while also supporting other teams within Education Office to ensure smooth operations. You will be an important part of strengthening the brand of the Stockholm School of Economics.
Key responsibilities:
- Providing service and support to students and visitors through our Info Center.
- Handling and administering questions and guiding customers through various channels.
- Continuously updating our knowledge management system in dialogue with different units and stakeholders.
- Being the first point of contact for customers, referring students to appropriate contacts within the organization, and issuing certificates.
- Collaborate with internal teams to support various departmental needs, offering assistance with projects and tasks as required.
Qualifications
You are a proactive with a strong customer focus and provide excellent service. You work well both independently and with others and can easily adapt to changing circumstances. You have good communication skills, and you are comfortable handling challenging situations. Attention to detail is essential for this role and you have an interest in how technology can enhance customer service.
Requirements:
- Experience in customer service and/or being first-line support.
- Oral and written fluency in English and Swedish.
- Experience in standard computer applications, such as Office 365.
Meritorious:
- Previous experience in a similar role in a higher-education environment.
- Experience working in environments similar to the SSE Info Center or hotel reception.
Terms
This is a full-time permanent position, with an initial six month probationary period.
We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
