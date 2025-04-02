Influencer Marketing & Social Media Manager - (Swedish & English speaker)
Please consider before applying that you need to be able to commute to and from Copenhagen when required. Therefore, you are preferably located in the Skåne region
Location: Sweden, Remote - preferably based in the Skåne region due to commuting to and from Copenhagen Employment Type: Full-time, with a 6-month probationary period leading to permanent employment Start Date: As mutually agreed, preferably as soon as possible.
About the job
We are looking for a Social Media Manager with experience in influencer marketing campaigns, responsible for coordinating agencies in charge of influencer and social media campaigns.
At Findasense, a Teleperformance company, we are looking for an Influencer & Social Media Manager who will be responsible for coordinating all agencies managing influencer and social media activities in Sweden/Denmark for a world-leading company in the food and beverage industry.
The role requires excellent Swedish skills and strong communication skills in English. The Influencer & Social Media Manager will work remotely within Sweden but must be available to attend office meetings in Copenhagen, Denmark when necessary.
The mission
Your mission will be to manage and execute regional influencer and social media plans, working closely with agencies and internal teams. You will oversee projects, identify areas for improvement, and solve potential challenges throughout the process.
What would you do?
Influencer Scope
Coordination of influencer campaign projects with inputs that allow to develop the action in the best way from the point of view of the influencer's experience within the event/action and in accordance with the brand's general strategy.
Coordination of all the agencies in charge of carrying out the influencer action with indications regarding its creation, development and results.
Coordination of work with the influencer EU team and with other brand departments in order to develop all organizational aspects.
Attending meetings with agencies and other departments.
Providing overall strategic vision to influencer marketing projects according to the latest trends and the company's overall strategy. Making presentations and final reports in power point format.
You will be responsible for strategic understanding and maintaining contact with the brand and identifying and transmitting to the rest of the agencies and their teams their expectations, requirements and preferences.
You will conduct weekly meetings with the teams to keep track of the projects, detect improvements and solve possible problems that may arise during the course of the projects.
Social Media Scope
Be the point of contact for in-country teams for any social media questions (e.g. review agency proposals to consult whether they are best-practice or if something can be improved)
Ensure governance of the social media activities in the assigned countries
Closely collaborate with other teams to obtain the relevant information and connect people with the right contacts
Closely collaborate with your peers to ensure knowledge transfer between all countries
Keep the company Social Media Director updated on countries' social media activities
Who you are?
The ideal candidate must have knowledge of project management and knowledge of the world of influencer in social media in recent years. We're looking for someone who has a knack for influencer event production and knows how to connect with Gen Z!
If you're flexible, organized, and love planning exciting activations, we want to hear from you. You have in-depth knowledge of social media best practices for executions in the countries and enjoy helping others achieve their goals.
Integrity and drive are super important to us, and we appreciate someone who can thrive under pressure while keeping a positive attitude. If you're a strategic thinker who takes initiative and is always ready to jump in, you'll fit right in with our team!
Why should you join us?
Findasense, a member of the Teleperformance Group, is a global Customer Experience company, relying on the power of data to create personalized experiences and execute strategies by creating relevant content.
At Findasense we believe in self-management, transparency and focus on a collaborative culture where our EPIC (Strategy, Purpose, Identity and Culture) model makes us unique, different and allows us to create lasting relationships. Ersättning
