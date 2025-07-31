Industrialization Project Manager - Manufacturing, at Swedish Match Kungälv
2025-07-31
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells quality products under market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries with the majority of the Group sales coming from the US and Scandinavia. Since 2022 Swedish Match is wholly owned by PMI, Philip Morris International. With a flexible, innovative and sustainable approach, we work to have the right strategy, people, skills, products and structure in place. All in order to be able to quickly meet changing market conditions.
With a portfolio consisting of both modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products with and without tobacco. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we do, always with our vision in mind: a smoke-free future. Read more about Swedish Match at www.swedishmatch.com.
Interested in preparing and leading the execution of product and process trials for deployment projects at Swedish Match manufacturing site in Kungälv? This is a high-impact role for someone with interpersonal skills who enjoys leading cross-functional teams.
As Swedish Match continues to develop new products and processes, we are looking for a detail-oriented and results-driven Industrialization Project Manager, or as we call it; Product Service Engineer, to lead the industrialization of product and processes for deployment projects at our manufacturing site in Kungälv.
You will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and managing factory trials for new products, packaging, and process improvements to ensure manufacturing readiness and a smooth industrialization of new or changed products. The role bridges the gap between product- and engineering development, factory operations, and quality. You'll work closely with R&D, production, engineering, and quality teams to ensure trials are effectively delivered and seamlessly transitioned into routine manufacturing.
You will report to the Manager of Process Development and be based at our Kungälv site.
Key responsibilities
• Lead end-to-end management of factory industrialization, from planning, trials and documentation to execution and reporting.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams (production, technical services and quality) to define and meet trial objectives (e.g. machine ability, quality, waste)
• Be part of technical projects where new/changed products are involved
• Perform risk assessment and impact validation
• Prepare and secure approval for trial setups
• Manage trial timelines, resource allocation, and stakeholder communications taking into account production schedules, material availability, and workforce capacity.
• Ensure industrialization activities comply with health, safety, and quality standards.
• Support continuous improvement by identifying bottlenecks and analysing performance data to identify areas for improvement during trials.
• Analyse results and recommend next steps based on findings.
• Act as the single point of contact (SPOC) for external project managers.
Your profile
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent
• At least 5 years of experience in new product development, production or process development within manufacturing
• Strong project management skills with the ability to coordinate across departments.
• Understanding of production processes and lean manufacturing principles
• Hands-on experience conducting or managing factory trials is preferred.
• Proficiency in data analysis and reporting.
• Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
We are looking for someone with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability and confidence to lead and motivate cross-functional teams. To succeed in this role, you should be a strong problem-solver with a structured, process-oriented mindset.
As part of our recruitment work, our final candidates will undergo a background check, this to increase awareness of our employees.
Swedish Match offers
At Swedish Match, you have the opportunity to be part of a well-established and innovative company with high-quality products and well-known brands. At Swedish Match, we are confident that a diverse workforce is positive for our operations. Our continued goal is thus to be an open and inclusive employer. In this environment, all employees have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential regardless of personal qualities. Everyone needs to help out in advancing this important work.
Contact
In this recruitment process Swedish Match collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Johanna Engblom on +46 (0)733-200 900. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than 24th of August. Curious about Swedish Match and the position? Please don't hesitate to get in touch.
About Swedish Match
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
9441521