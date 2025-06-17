Industrial PhD student in molecular biology with a focus on pest control
The Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology
The Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) conducts both basic and applied research with a focus on interactions between plants and microorganisms in forests and agriculture. Central questions concern the population biology and community structure of microorganisms, their functions, especially in nutrient cycling and for tree health, and the interaction between microorganisms and the control of tree and plant diseases. The department offers a creative and stimulating international environment and is part of the Biocentrum at SLU.
WIFORCE Research School:
Would you like to make a difference for the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join WIFORCE Research School! Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key social issues that require more knowledge. In order to both sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. It is against this background that the WIFORCE Research School, within the Wallenberg Initiatives in Forest Research. Read more about WIFORCE here www.slu.se/en/wiforce
SweTree Technologies AB
SweTree Technologies is a research and technology development company within the area of plant and forest biotechnology. The goal is to develop and introduce innovative technologies and products to the global forestry market. We work together with our customers, technology partners and world-leading scientists to develop biotechnology solutions based on scientific breakthroughs. www.SweTree.com
Spray-induced gene silencing for control of damage agents
SIGS (spray-induced gene silencing) is a promising biologically-based technology that utilizes small RNAs to combat pests in agriculture and forestry. We are looking for an industrial doctoral student to join the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology to study the fundamental properties of small RNAs in liverwort and the possibilities of using spray-induced gene silencing to control liverwort in plant production. The doctoral student will be accepted to a postgraduate program at the Department of Forest Mycology and Plant Pathology, SLU in Uppsala. The doctoral student will receive a permanent position at SweTree Technologies AB in Umeå. The doctoral student will be supervised by a multidisciplinary team led by Malin Elfstrand, (SLU) and Magnus Hertzberg (SweTree Technologies AB).
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is interested in research and development in plant production and plant health. You are eligible to be admitted to postgraduate studies if you have a master's degree or equivalent. For this position, your education should focus on, for example, biology, biotechnology, molecular biology, plant pathology or another relevant subject.
The working language is English, and good communication skills, both spoken and written, are a requirement. Previous experience in molecular biology and microbiology laboratory work is a merit. Knowledge of Swedish and a Swedish or international driving license are desirable.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability. Consideration will be given to, for example, your motivation, flexibility, initiative and ability to cooperate, independence and accuracy.
Postgraduate education subject Biology
Place of work:
The postgraduate education is conducted in Uppsala, after which the placement is in Umeå.
Forms for funding or employment:
• Permanent employment at SweTree Technologies AB in Umeå.
• Postgraduate education position at SLU with 80% study activity and 20% work at SweTree Technologies AB for 5 years.
Starting date:
According to agreement
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-08-12
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:
Akademikerföreningen vid SweTree Technologies AB
Khanzeb Khan.firstname.lastname@swetree.com
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet
Professor
Malin Elfstrand forname.lastname@slu.se +46-18-671579
