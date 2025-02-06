Industrial PhD student - Tribology and Mechanical wear
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Högskolejobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla högskolejobb i Kristinehamn
2025-02-06
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Industrial PhD Student specializing in subject "Tribology and Mechanical Wear in marine applications", at Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. This role offers a unique chance to conduct academic research and earn a doctorate in mechanics, all while being closely connected to the interesting maritime industry.
We are seeking a talented and curious engineer with academic aspirations to drive development and conduct academic/industrial research for Kongsberg Maritime Propeller Products. This position is part of Kongsberg's contribution to Karlstad University's (KAU) industrial PhD initiative, the "M3C Research School" (Forskarskolan). The academic research will focus on key areas such as microstructures, manufacturing processes, and mechanical properties.
Upon completing the program, the research student will earn a PhD in Mechanics/Tribology from Karlstad University. This is a 5-year commitment, during which the student will be fully employed by Kongsberg Maritime from the start. The role involves dedicating 80 % of the time to research studies, with the remaining 20 % allocated to operational work within the Product Management Propeller department at KM in Kristinehamn. Typical tasks may include participating in delivery projects, product development, failure investigations, and similar activities. After the PhD is awarded, you will remain as a full-time employee working in with exciting operations.
M3c Research school
M3c is an industrial research school cooperation aiming to, in an interdisciplinary environment, study the correlation between Microstructure, Mechanical properties, Manufacturing processes, and Components (m3c). It contains a consortium of three Swedish universities: Karlstad University, Jönköping University, and the University of Gävle, Research Institute of Sweden (RISE), as well as several strong industrial partners, Uddeholms AB, SAAB dynamics AB, Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB, BAE Systems Bofors AB, Alleima AB, SSAB EMEA AB. The vision is to, in close collaboration between partners, contribute to the development of advanced alloys by enhancing a fundamental understanding of how different types of defects evolve and how they influence performance. The research school will host 10 talented industrial PhD that will follow the program together in achievement for increased knowledge and bringing value to their respective industrial stakeholders.
Requirements
To be admitted to a university, the general entry requirement for third-cycle studies is that you have been awarded a degree at second-cycle level, achieved at least 240 credits, of which a minimum of 60 credits must have been achieved at second-cycle level, or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or abroad.
To be considered for this position, you need to have good language skills, with the ability to express yourself on a professional level both in writing and speaking English. A master's degree and knowledge in Materials Science, Metallurgy, Mechanical Engineering, or an equivalent field is essential.
In addition to the mandatory requirements, it is highly desirable to possess prior knowledge in Tribology or mechanical wear, substantial industrial experience (preferably within the maritime sector) and practical expertise in data analysis and model regression. A proven track record of publishing in scientific journals we also consider as a plus. We highly value your personal characteristics where you bring a curious, positive and result-driven mindset that embraces challenges as opportunities and motivation.
Does this sound like you? We look forward to receiving your application!
Last day to apply is 2025-02-28. Selection and interviews may begin during the application period, as we aim to fill this position as soon as possible. Candidates proceeding in the process may be asked to complete personality and ability tests.
Since we work with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, advancing the maritime industry with zero-emission integrated technologies. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation drives us to solve our customers' toughest challenges. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, we operate in 35 countries with manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide.
In Kristinehamn, we are 310 dedicated employees working in sales, research, development, design, service, training, and assembly of market-leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre is one of the world's premier facilities for marine propulsion system development and testing.
At Kongsberg Maritime, we are committed to the Sustainable Development Goals. The oceans and marine resources are critical to us, and we focus on developing products that reduce emissions and harm to marine life. We believe in a diverse workplace that allows everyone to contribute to their full potential. We are excited that you want to be part of our journey and grow within Kongsberg.
Kongsberg: Protechting People and Planet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
Analysis & Methods Manager
Gustav Pergel gustav.pergel@km.kongsberg.com +4670 191 50 00 Jobbnummer
9148282