Industrial Designer to our Gothenburg Head Office
2025-03-17
About The Role
As part of our industrial design team, you will be involved in defining and refining our product experiences. Your insights will guide the design process, ensuring that our products meet both functional and aesthetic standards while staying true to our brand identity. Working collaboratively with Product Managers, Engineers, and Marketeers, you will help drive a design-led approach within the company. You will explore new ways to solve user pain points, advocate for human-centered design, and help push the company's strategic industrial design direction forward.
You will, among other things:
• Lead and participate in the end-to-end product design process, from discovery to implementation.
• Work iteratively to explore solutions, transitioning seamlessly between sketches and 3D models.
• Develop and communicate a clear design vision, including CMF documentation (Color, Material, Finish).
• Facilitate workshops and brainstorming sessions to promote a customer-centric design approach.
• Help shape the design culture at Fractal, driving innovation and a design-led mindset within the company.
About you:
We believe you are a strategic and thoughtful designer with the ability to integrate user needs, business goals, and technical constraints into your decision-making process. You have a strong ability to identify priorities, knowing when to optimize for speed and when to refine details for the highest quality. Additionally, you are an great communicator, capable of clearly articulating design intent and substantiating your solutions to both team members and stakeholders.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
• Several years of proven experience in product design development, ideally within gaming, consumer electronics, or interior design.
• an education in Industrial or Product Design, with expertise in developing ideas through sketches, prototypes, and digital tools.
• Hands-on experience in multi-disciplinary teams, working iteratively through product development cycles.
• Strong ability to integrate user, business, and technical considerations into design decisions.
• Have a great understanding and showcase of product thinking, storytelling, user needs/pain points and design craft
• Proficiency in solid modeling (SolidWorks or similar), mesh modeling (Blender or similar), surface modeling (Rhino or similar), and rendering (KeyShot or similar).
• Fluent in English is a requirement and knowledge of Swedish is an advantage
About Fractal Design
When we started Fractal Design back in 2007, it was with the clearly stated goal of adding Scandinavian design values and longevity to the computer case market. Today we sell products in more than 50 countries and have offices in Sweden, Taiwan, China and the US. Fractal is one of the world's premier brands when it comes to designing and manufacturing gaming product such as cases, chairs, headsets, power supplies, cooling solutions and accessories to create the most enjoyable experience for our customers. And that's how we want to keep it.
Welcome on board
There is only so much you can say in a recruitment ad, and it's never going to be enough to really decide anything. That's why we'd like you to send in an application straight away, so we connect and talk. Please send over:
• Your resume
• Your portfolio showcases, a track record of designing products, highlighting your direct contributions. In case your portfolio is password protected, please provide the information with us in the application.
We hope to be able to fill the position shortly, and we'd hate for you to miss out. If there are any questions you want answered before you apply, please reach out to our Industrial Design Manager Henrik Ljungh at henrik.ljungh@fractal-design.com
and take it from there.
Hope to hear from you soon!
For more information on Fractal Design, please visit fractal-design.com
Our story began in 2007 with a commitment to design gaming products around people. We started by transforming the PC case with our Define series, fusing Scandinavian design with user-centric functionality. Since then, every innovation has been crafted to help reimagine the gaming space and enhance the experience of gamers. Today, we provide premium components to gamers around the globe from our offices in Sweden, Taiwan and the US. Ersättning
