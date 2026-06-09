Indirect Tax Technology Professional | Tax Technology and Operations
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Karlstad
, Växjö
, Borås
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to drive the future of tax technology in Sweden? EY's Tax Technology and Operations team designs and delivers solutions that help companies meet the increasing demands for reporting to Tax authorities. Based in Stockholm, you'll join a dynamic environment and a Nordic team, working in the intersection of indirect taxation (e.g., VAT) and modern SAP technology.
The opportunity
'Working with Indirect Tax Technology, you'll guide clients through their digital Tax transformation journey. As new global reporting requirements like E-Invoicing, and real-time reporting grow, businesses must gather and analyze more data, requiring changes to processes and systems. You will work in the intersection of Tax, Finance and IT, working with IT developers, architects, subject matter experts, and client teams. EY delivers end-to-end solutions to complex indirect tax challenges.
Our team is a Nordic based with strong networks across Europe and India. We are hiring for a major client project and to drive the Nordic market in this space.
Your key responsibilities
Responsibilities will vary depending on experience, but may include:
Lead client workshops to define and document requirements.
Create and maintain design documentation for tax and E-Invoicing compliance.
Understanding Indirect Tax Processes and developing strategies to digitalize these, focusing on E-Invoicing.
Advise clients on technical platforms for tax and E-Invoicing needs.
Analyze and translate country-specific regulations into technical specifications.
Collaborate with delivery teams to implement SAP E-Invoicing solutions.
Support clients during user acceptance testing.
Coordinate with vendors and stakeholders for smooth integration.
Stay current on tax technology trends, such as VIDA.
Skills and attributes for success
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Taxation, Computer Science, or related field.
Experience in indirect taxation (e.g., VAT, GST).
Proven experience with E-Invoicing systems and regulatory frameworks (e.g., Peppol, country-specific systems).
Good experience of SAP (SAP DRC is a must), other tax solutions such as Avalara, Vertex, Thomson Reuters is a plus.
Interest and knowledge in VIDA.
Project management skills, preferably with agile methodologies.
Excellent analytical skills to convert complex regulatory requirements into technical solutions.
Outstanding communication and presentation skills.
Meritorious
Experience with large multinational clients.
Knowledge of sustainability reporting and management reporting.
Experience working in cross-competency teams.
As a person you are
Analytical and solution-oriented.
Collaborative and communicative.
Adaptable to dynamic environments.
Proactive in staying updated on industry trends.
What we offer you
Continuous learning: Develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: Tools and flexibility to make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: Insights, coaching, and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: Be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 5th of July 2026. Selection and interviews are ongoing. If you have questions about the role, please contact Åsa Alsaker at Asa.Alsaker@no.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We're here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9955959