In-House Function Development for High Voltage Charging, Volvo Group
2023-11-28
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business areas with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
About the role
In this exciting role as our new Function Developer, you will join a highly skilled development team and take important initiatives in our stive towards data driven development for robust charging of our vehicles. This role requires a structured and innovative person with an exceptional ability to make decisions based on facts and data. A true enthusiast with an engaging spirit and great communication skills. You have previous experience and enjoy hands-on work with vehicles and HIL, and you love to help and inspire others to succeed in this.
In addition, you are fully proficient in English, written and spoken. As the position is in Gothenburg you also know Swedish or are fully engaged in learning it. Sounds like you? Join our exciting journey today!
Requirements:
Relevant B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering
Experience in inhouse embedded software function development and testing
Experience in test and verification methods
Experience in working with data analysis scripts
Documented skills in robust control and diagnostic function development
You inspire others through professional and private projects and initiatives
Beneficial skills:
Experience using Matlab, Targetlink, C, Python, CANalyzer
European driver's license for Truck and/or Bus
Documented innovations, patents etc
Experience from automotive industry, or similar
About our team
We are responsible for the cradle-to-grave inhouse software design of the charging functions. We ensure functionality and uptime of the charging management system and we're building the charging software with commonalities for the full electrified product range within Volvo. Trucks, Buses, Construction machines and Penta applications all use our platform. We develop and test new functions in simulations and on target ECUs, in HIL, trucks and buses.
What do we offer?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy working together with many people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset sound interesting to you, then we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Curious to learn more about the job?
Please contact me!
Hiring manager; Karin Berggren
Mail; karin.berggren@volvo.com
