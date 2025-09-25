Ikea Kållered Is Looking For Food Co-Workers For Our Christmas Table Period
2025-09-25
We are now looking for new employees (Food co-workers) at Food IKEA Kållered who are passionate about meeting people, have a great passion for food, and see a combination of both as their dream job!
We are recruiting for temporary positions at 25 hours/week during the period from November 13, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a team player who is goal-oriented, curious, solution-oriented, efficient, and detail-oriented. You are motivated by working in a fast-paced environment - always with the customer experience in focus. You have a high commitment to service and enjoy keeping the pace up with a smile on your face - even when customer pressure is high.
To succeed in this, we see that you are positive, responsible, and flexible! You help out where needed and are not afraid to get sweaty at work.
In the position you will:
• Meet many and different people. You have a strong commitment and a strong sense of customer service and customer interaction to take care of our guests in the best way possible.
• A flexible workday. You face everyday life with optimism and strive to see the positive side of things that happen. When faced with a challenge, you see opportunities.
• Take responsibility and initiative to develop both yourself and the business. You enjoy testing to find better ways of working. You learn from both mistakes and successes.
As an employee with us, your task is to enhance the customer's experience with the help of food. Our customers should not leave hungry during their visit with us. You satisfy our customers before, during, and after their visit with us.
We at IKEA Food are a wonderful team that loves to work together and help each other and our guests. As a Food employee, you will meet our guests and may work in one or several of our areas; in the restaurant with the Christmas buffet or service, as well as dishes, cash register, and the dining room.
If you want to know more about what it's like to work with us at IKEA Food, we would love for you to visit one of our restaurants and read more about our tasks on our website: www.ikea.com/se/sv/this-is-ikea/work-with-us/jobba-pa-ikea-food-pub05b4c090
About this work area
The services we offer are fixed-term employment:
• 25 hours/week fixed-term employment - Scheduled work both weekdays and weekends starting November 13, 2025. There may also be a possibility to work more hours if temporary needs arise during the period.
The scheduled working hours vary between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM. The end date for the employment is January 11, 2026.
As an employee at Food, you will receive a salary according to the collective agreement and good bonuses for inconvenient working hours. For example, double hourly wage on Saturdays after 12 PM, all day Sunday, and on public holidays. Good, right!
Questions and support? Let's connect!
You apply through our website www.ikea.se/jobb
with your CV attached. We do not need a cover letter. Instead, you attach your CV and answer a few questions that we ask when you submit your application. Among other things, regarding what motivates you to apply to IKEA Food Kållered. These questions will be important for us in the selection process, so take your time to answer them. And answer honestly - we want to get to know you! Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
The last application day is Sunday, October 5th. Selection and interviews may take place on an ongoing basis - so don't wait with your application - apply today.
We communicate with you via email. Therefore, keep an eye out for communication from us in your inbox, but also in your spam folder!
