Are you the IFS expert we are looking for in Eltel Group IT? If you are a seasoned professional with experience especially in finance and/or logistics areas, you might well be the one we are searching for.
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure that enables renewable energy and high-performing communication networks. Eltel designs, plans, builds and secures the operation of networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In total, we have about 5,000 employees and in 2022 the annual sales was EUR 823.6 million. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.
WeneedtostrengthenourBusinessApplicationsServicesteambyaddingexpertiseespeciallyinthespecification,businessandprocessdevelopmentareasinourIFSteamsowearelookingforan
IFS Finance or Logistics Expert
If you enjoy collaboration with our internal business customers whilst gathering requirements for changes and/or projects and helping them find improvement areas in existing processes or help them create new processes, you will probably be at home in this role.
In your new role, you'll be a part of a 17-people-IFS team which has members located in other Nordic countries, Germany and Poland and will report to the ERP Team Manager located in Finland. We don't want to boast but we truly are a bunch of super nice and helpful people and we would like you to be the same. The work is based in Finland, Sweden or remote.
Eltel is about to start an exciting journey where we will upgrade our current IFS versions to the Cloud version of IFS.
Tasks include work in projects and change management, such as:
Defining and prioritizing change requirements, reviewing alternatives, recommending and estimating solutions
Supporting the objectives to standardize and harmonize processes and data
Managing user expectations with respect to process and systems functionality
Leading the implementation work, build, test, deployment and documentation
Defining and documenting test scenarios
Educating business team members on systems functionality, support business team training
Active communication about changes and other important topics
Tasks in operations and support:
End user support, proactive problem solving and preventive actions to ensure smooth production, including investigation of root causes for problems and creating solutions, service request fulfilment
