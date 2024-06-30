Ifs Applications Specialist
2024-06-30
About HydraSpecma
HydraSpecma has more than 100 years of experience within hydraulics. We are the leading Power and Motion Partner in the Nordics and with our global presence we supply complete Hydraulic/Power & Motion systems and components for industries and customers worldwide. We join our customers' journey and support their development in hydraulics, fluid conveyance and electrification. We are represented in Sweden as well as Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, China and India. Our SE Group headquarter is located in Gothenburg, and our owners are the listed Schouw & Co A/S. We are now about 1500 dedicated employees worldwide and we believe that Results Are Created By People and that our expertise and know-how is why we are the best Power & Motion Partner. Read more about the company on www.hydraspecma.com
and join HydraSpecma today!
Why join us?
At HydraSpecma you will work in a dynamic environment. We have an exciting journey in front of us and you will be able to influence and contribute. In this position you will be able to work independent, make decisions and take initiatives. Also, you will end up in an engaged team and we have fun at work!
Main responsibilities
We are seeking an IFS Application Specialist to join our team in Gothenburg. Together with two other colleagues in the team, you will support our 450 IFS users. We run IFS 10 on plants in six countries around the world.
Your primary tasks will be:
1st line support to users on IFS
Assist with end-user training and train-the-trainer training.
Administrate IFS user setup and licenses.
Assign relevant roles to users based on input from business managers.
Support modifications, re-configurations and basic data alterations.
Assist in documentation of business processes.
Project team member in implementation and upgrade projects
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone with knowledge about IFS, but also a person who can participate in dialogue with the business understanding supply chain and production.
Skills:
Documented IFS application knowledge (3-5 years)
Documented understanding of business processes
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication and coordination skills.
Good technical skills.
Good understanding for supply-chain, production and finance.
Experience with EDI would be an advantage.
Experience with Novacura Flow would be an advantage.
You need to be fluent in Swedish and English
We look forward to your application!
Is this your next challenge? Welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se
as soon as possible, but at the latest 2024-08-25. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24 or martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
