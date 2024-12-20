Identity and Access Management Consultant to big bank in Stockholm!
Join us as an Identity and Access Management Consultant! We are seeking a proactive IT professional to help onboard applications to our clients Single Sign-On solutions and ensuring compliance with new security guidelines. If you have a solid background in identity and access management, strong communication skills, and a service-oriented mindset, we want to hear from you!
Join us as an Identity and Access Management Specialist!
We are looking for a detail-oriented IT professional to join our team and help onboard applications to our clients supported authorization solutions. Your role will focus on ensuring the seamless adoption of Single Sign-On (SSO) across various applications, in line with new IAM guidelines and security requirements.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that our stakeholders, such as Application Owners and Application Providers, understand and adhere to the new guidelines and standards set by IAM regarding application login solutions. You will send out surveys to application owners/providers, conduct the surveys, and analyze the responses. Additionally, you will provide active support to application owners/providers to help them onboard to the supported Single Sign-On solutions. You will also be responsible for reporting and following up on the established targets.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and learn from senior colleagues.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated Consultant Manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
Work tasks
• Ensure stakeholders (App Owners, Providers) adhere to IAM login guidelines and standards.
• Send and analyze surveys to app owners/providers.
• Provide support for onboarding to Single Sign-On solutions.
• Report progress and follow up on targets.
• You who has an higher education in a relevant field for exempel Information Technology, Computer Science or Cyber Security.
• Work-related IT background with good knowledge on security principles within identity and access management.
• Good communication skills.
• Fluent in English - spoken and written.
• Previous experience working agile with jira boards.
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
Main tools used within the project: MS Office suite and Jira
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Responsible.
• Service minded.
• Team-player.
• Analytical mindset, working in a structured way.
• Has the ability to work independently.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
