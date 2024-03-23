ICT-Technicians to Linköping!
2024-03-23
Do you have experience with server installations and an interest in technology? Then this is the role for you!
About the Team and Role
We are currently seeking several ICT technicians on behalf of our client in Linköping. You will be part of a competent team responsible for hardware installation, ensuring servers, networks, and other types of hardware are installed and functioning properly. The team works during regular office hours and onsite.
Our client is one of Sweden's largest telecom companies, and you will have varied tasks. These include planning installation of hardware including physical connections and power, maintaining and monitoring installed hardware, handling of Surplus, install SW for basic Node- configuration and use tools for request tracking.
The assignment starts on June 1st. During this assignment, you will be employed as a consultant through us at Ed:Za.
About you
You have previous experience with server installations and cable leying
You have good English language skills, both spoken and written
Previous experience working in data centers and performing installations of servers, routers, and switches is highly advantageous.
As a person, you are communicative, detail-oriented, and enjoy problem-solving. You are also a team player who enjoys collaborating with oters, is humble, and welcomes feedback.
Welcome with your application!
Welcome with your application!

The recruitment process will be conducted by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions or concerns related to the position and the process, you are welcome to contact charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12
