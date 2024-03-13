ICT Engineers to Linköping!
Meet a Group international AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Linköping
2024-03-13
Are you an ICT professional with the passion for technology and a drive for continous improvement? This is the role for you!
About the assignment
We are currently looking for multiple experienced ICT Engineers within two diferent teams in Linköping, on behalf of our client. The teams work during regular office hours and onsite.
As an ICT Engineer, you will play a key role in the integration, configuration, and validation of products and solutions across various network environments. Your responsibilities will include software management, such as licening, upgrades, and backups, as well as equipment management, ensuring efficient utilization of hardware assets. Additionally, you will handle case incidents, troubleshoot technical issues, and oversee the decommissioning of out-of-service equipment.
Furthermore, you will be responsible for the dministration and documentation of systems, propopsing improvements to enhance stable operations, and actively participating in local and global improvement initiatives. In this role, you will lead knowledge-sharing efforts within the team, driving activities for solutions and tools development, and acting as a mentor to junior team members.
The assignment starts on June
1st. During this assignment, you will be employed as a consultant through
us at Ed:Za.
About you
5+ years of IT Engineering experience, preferably in a telecommnications context
Demonstrated experience in integration, configuration, and validation of products/solutions, preferably in ICT or a related field.
We believe that you have an educational backround within a relevant field.
As a person, you are
communicative, detail-oriented, and enjoy problem-solving. You are also a team
player who enjoys collaborating with oters, is humble, and welcomes feedback.
We look forward to your application!
The recruitment process is handled by Ed:Za. If you have any questions or concerns related to the position or process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8539650