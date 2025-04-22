Ice cream master in Vaxholm - mix, taste, and enjoy the job! Full-time f...
Watersheds AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Vaxholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Vaxholm
2025-04-22
, Värmdö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Watersheds AB i Vaxholm
, Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
Do you dream of a summer where you create authentic handmade ice cream every day? Are you a meticulous, persistent, and responsible person who loves working with ingredients, recipes, cleanliness, and routines? Perfect - we're looking for an Ice Cream Master to join the team at Glass på Hörnet in Vaxholm.
Here, you'll work behind the scenes to create the delicious gelato that our fantastic team serves to happy customers. It's a physical job where you lift heavy sacks, boxes, and containers of ice cream, mix together delightful flavors, and ensure the products maintain the highest quality - every hour, every day... and you love the challenge!
POSITION
Ice Cream Master
WORKING HOURS/SALARY/CONTRACT
As an Ice Cream Master, you'll work 6-9 hours per day with a lot of freedom once you've understood your responsibilities. There's also the opportunity for extra shifts. The job starts at the end of April or beginning of May, and the team will need you until September/October. Salary according to the agreement. RESPONSIBILITIES
You'll be responsible for:
Making today's ice cream from scratch - recipe creation, mixing, freezing, and quality testing (and yes, you get to taste as much as you want!).
Keeping the kitchen and machines spotless - hygiene is crucial.
Maintaining a highly organized and tidy space - the area is quite small.
Managing your work hours to ensure there's always a stock of ice cream in the freezers, but when they are full, you can also take a step back - you'll be part of our team, where freedom with responsibility applies!
Your work won't involve direct customer interaction, sales, or service - just the production of ice cream, ice cream, ice cream!
WHO WOULD LOVE TO BE AN ICE CREAM MASTER?
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and enjoys physical work. You have an exceptional work ethic and take it as a given that you will be there when needed. You enjoy working independently but also know that you're an important part of the team. Order and cleanliness come naturally to you, and you understand the importance of hygiene. Additionally, you see it as a bonus to lift 25-kilo bags of sugar - "perfect, a workout at work!"
You're a hardworking person with a strong sense of organization - you follow recipes carefully and ensure the machines are maintained properly. Experience in kitchens, bakeries, or food production is a plus.
WHAT YOU GET...
• A wonderful summer in Vaxholm, the pearl of the archipelago.
• The chance to work with a fantastic team (who love what you do!).
• A workplace where quality and craftsmanship are at the core.
Does this sound like your dream job? Then we'd love to receive your application now! Apply through our recruitment tool - we don't accept applications via email. Make sure to keep an eye on your inbox, we'll be in touch soon! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Watersheds AB
(org.nr 556846-0066) Arbetsplats
Watersheds Jobbnummer
9298421