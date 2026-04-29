IB MYP Science Teacher International School of Helsingborg 75%
Helsingborgs kommun / Grundskollärarjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Helsingborg
2026-04-29
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About us
The schools of the City of Helsingborg are well-resourced and value-driven organisations. You as an employee will be an important part of our vision to create the best school for every child and student.
The International School of Helsingborg has provided a truly international education at the Primary and Secondary levels since 1995. Today, we have approximately 750 students between 2 and 19 years of age, across all programmes. We are an IB Continuum school, delivering the International Baccalaureate curriculum for all program levels. English is the primary language of learning at the school.
ISH prides itself on its diversity within and among all members of the learning community. Every member of our learning community brings something exciting and enriching to the school, which creates an inspiring environment. The aim of our school is to develop internationally minded people who, recognising their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.
Read more about the International School of Helsingborg on our website:https://internationalschool.helsingborg.se/
Job description
We are looking for a qualified Science teacher who is open to new educational ideas and interested in working in a multicultural environment where inquiry based learning and a strong focus on skills and conceptual understanding is the center of the curriculum we teach. We work according to the IB MYP curriculum https://www.ibo.org/programmes/middle-years-programme/curriculum/design/.
Would you like to join our international team?
In the Science department, we work collaboratively with planning and implementing the teaching so that we can meet the needs of all students. The responsibilities of the assignment include planning, preparation, delivery of lessons and assessment for all courses. The successful candidate will also have mentor teacher responsibilities and will possibly supervise 1-2 students in the MYP 'personal project' and/or possibly teach within Core or the IB Community Project. Furthermore, you will take some break duties and cover some classes when needed.
What we offer
We offer you varied, responsible and stimulating work, with opportunities for development. The workplace is non-smoking and health conscious. As an employee you receive a 3000 kr wellness grant per year.
Qualifications
You possess a teaching degree which qualifies you to teach in middle school, particularly in Sciences (högstadiet). You have at least 5 years experience of teaching.
You are fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. You are a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with co-workers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others. It will be of great advantage to have experience of the IB MYP and also to have previously worked within the international school system.
As a person, you are a positive, open-minded and flexible team player. You must demonstrate enthusiasm, warmth and strong interpersonal skills with children, parents, and colleagues and be committed to diversity and multicultural educational practices.
This position offers you the opportunity to join and develop a school that wants to be at the forefront of education with a clear development focus that is supported by international research.
Working in Helsingborg
Do you want to create a better city together with the residents of Helsingborg? Then you should work in the City of Helsingborg. With us, you can use your creativity and motivation to make life easier and safer for our inhabitants, visitors, and businesses. Together with curious and helpful colleagues you make a difference to people's lives, today and in the future. A job well-done today, a better city tomorrow.
Read more about working in the city here: https://helsingborg.se/arbete/sa-ar-det-att-jobba-i-staden/
Other information
Apply by: May 30, 2026. We reserve the right to start the recruitment process earlier than the last day of application.
Terms of employment: Temporary assignment for the school year 2026/2027
Scope: 70%
Start date: August 12, 2026
No of positions: 1
In the City of Helsingborg different is good. We want our employees to reflect our residents and we cherish the value that gender balance and diversity adds to our organisations.The vacancy will be filled assuming that the position is not required for an employee already on a permanent contract.If you are offered a position within pre-school, school or in after-school care you must provide a valid Police Record Extract.To assure quality, the recruitment process in the City of Helsingborg, the recruitment tool ReachMee is used. We ask you to submit your application via ReachMee by clicking the application link in the advertisement.Applicants with protected identity should not apply digitally via the application link. They are asked to contact the recruiting manager named in the advertisement who will guide them through the application process. We have already considered the recruitment channels we wish to use for this vacancy. Therefore, we kindly, but firmly, ask not to be contacted with regards to offers of supply services, advertising or recruitment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Helsingborgs kommun
(org.nr 212000-1157), https://helsingborg.se/
Stortorget 17 (visa karta
)
251 89 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Helsingborgs stad Kontakt
Pernilla Rankin pernilla.rankin@helsingborg.se Jobbnummer
9883987