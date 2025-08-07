IB MYP Math Teacher & Math supp teacher International School of Helsingborg
2025-08-07
About us
The schools of the City of Helsingborg are well-resourced and value-driven organisations. You as an employee will be an important part of our vision to create the best school for every child and student.
Job description
One of our mathematics teachers will take parental leave during the school year 2025-26. Would you like to join us?
We are looking for a qualified mathematics teacher who is open to new educational ideas and interested in working in a multicultural environment. Inquiry based learning and a strong focus on skills and conceptual understanding is at the heart of the curriculum we teach. We work according to the IB MYP curriculum and the assignment involves teaching 'MYP Mathematics' to students in MYP 1-4 (högstadiet årskurs 6-9) and possibly high school Mathematics. The assignment also includes supporting MYP1-4 students in Mathematics either 1:1 or in smaller groups, inside our outside the classroom.
In the Mathematics department, we work collaboratively with planning and implementing the teaching so that we can meet the needs of all students. The responsibilities of the assignment includes planning, preparation, delivery of lessons and assessment for all courses. The successful candidate will also have mentor teacher responsibilities and will possibly supervise 1-2 students in the MYP 'Personal Project'.
What we offer
We offer you varied, responsible and stimulating work, with opportunities for development. The workplace is non-smoking and health conscious. As an employee you receive a 3000 kr wellness grant per full calendar year.
Qualifications
You possess a teaching degree which qualifies you to teach middle school mathematics. You have at least 5 years' experience of teaching. It will be of great advantage to have experience of the IB MYP and also to have previously worked within the international school system.
You are fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. You are a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with co-workers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others.
As a person, you are a positive, open-minded and flexible team player. You must demonstrate enthusiasm, warmth and strong interpersonal skills with children, parents, and colleagues and be committed to diversity and multicultural educational practices.
This position offers you the opportunity to join and develop a school that wants to be at the forefront of education with a clear development focus supported by international research.
Working in Helsingborg
Do you want to create a better city together with the residents of Helsingborg? Then you should work in the City of Helsingborg. With us, you can use your creativity and motivation to make life easier and safer for our inhabitants, visitors, and businesses. Together with curious and helpful colleagues you make a difference to people's lives, today and in the future. A job well-done today, a better city tomorrow.
Read more about working in the city here: https://helsingborg.se/arbete/sa-ar-det-att-jobba-i-staden/
Other information
Apply by: August 20th, 2025. We reseve the right to start the recruitment process earlier than the last day of application.
Terms of employment: Temporary
Scope: 50%
Start date: August 2025
End date: December 19th, 2025 with the possibility of an extension
No of positions: 1
In the City of Helsingborg different is good. We want our employees to reflect our residents and we cherish the value that gender balance and diversity adds to our organisations.
The vacancy will be filled assuming that the position is not required for an employee already on a permanent contract.
If you are offered a position within pre-school, school or in after-school care you must provide a valid Police Record Extract.
To assure quality, the recruitment process in the City of Helsingborg, the recruitment tool ReachMee is used. We ask you to submit your application via ReachMee by clicking the application link in the advertisement.
Applicants with protected identity should not apply digitally via the application link. They are asked to contact the recruiting manager named in the advertisement who will guide them through the application process.
