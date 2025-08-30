I looking for Person to cleaning company
Grabfam AB / Städarjobb / Örebro Visa alla städarjobb i Örebro
2025-08-30
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Grabfam AB i Örebro
I am looking for a person to clean private houses, it is necessary to have a driving license category B. work for 50% with the possibility of increasing the number of hours. I am looking for a responsible person, honest, accurate in their work. Work for a trial period of 3 months Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
E-post: Grabfamab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Grabfam AB
(org.nr 559182-0302)
Byalagsgatan 2 E (visa karta
)
703 60 ÖREBRO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9483925