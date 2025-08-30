I looking for Person to cleaning company

Grabfam AB / Städarjobb / Örebro
2025-08-30


I am looking for a person to clean private houses, it is necessary to have a driving license category B. work for 50% with the possibility of increasing the number of hours. I am looking for a responsible person, honest, accurate in their work. Work for a trial period of 3 months

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
E-post: Grabfamab@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Grabfam AB (org.nr 559182-0302)
Byalagsgatan 2 E (visa karta)
703 60  ÖREBRO

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9483925

