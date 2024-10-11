Hungry For A New Career As A Food Co-Worker? Ikea Food Bäckebol
2024-10-11
9 out of 10 visitors eat with us at IKEA, which makes us one of the world's largest restaurant chains. We are proud of the large amount of affordable food we serve every day. Food that tastes good and is good for the environment. We are also proud of the team that makes all this work. Now we would like to welcome you to become part of this team!
We at Food IKEA Bäckebol are now recruiting for permanent positions (80%) and temporary positions (80%) during the period 2024-11-11 to 2025-01-19.
At IKEA Food, your job is more than serving meatballs. Your task is to strengthen the customer's experience with the help of food. Our customers should not go hungry through their visit to us. You feed our customers before, during and after their visit to us. Plant balls. Cinnamon buns. Crisp. Soft ice cream. Lingonberry jam. You will meet our customers in the restaurant, bistro and grocery store at the exit.
If you want to know more about what it's like to work with us at IKEA Food, we would like you to visit one of our restaurants and read more about our tasks on our website: www.ikea.com/se/sv/this-is-ikea/work-with-us/jobba-pa-ikea-food-pub05b4c090
Now we have mentioned what you can offer our customers. But what can we offer you?
How about...
1. Salary according to collective agreements and good supplements for inconvenient working hours? For example, double hourly pay on Saturday after 12 noon, all Sunday and public holidays. Good huh!
2. Good working hours? The scheduled times vary between 07:30-20:45 and in addition to weekdays, you only work every other weekend. When you are free, you are free.
3. Opportunities to develop? You get help to start your career towards a leader or specialist, in Sweden or abroad, throughout IKEA.
4. Employee benefits? We give a 15% employee discount, breakfast, wellness allowance, extra pension payment, additional allowance for personal purchases such as shoes, dental care, glasses, bicycles and more.
Why we will love you
You haven't served meatballs or sold ice cream before? Don't worry. Come as you are and your new colleagues will learn everything you need to know. You will get an introduction and training so you know what to do.
However, in order to feel comfortable in our uniform, there are a few things you should be comfortable with:
You should be comfortable with other people. Have you seen how we work? We do it together. We depend on each other for the food to get out to the customer. You are an important part of us succeeding in delivering food to the many people.
You have a passion for customers, food and like sales. Whether you are currently setting up mashed potatoes, washing dishes, meeting our customers in the dining room or unpacking goods, you do it to increase sales and ensure that all customers have a positive experience throughout the store visit.
You should appreciate having things to do. This job is not for those who like to sit still. The tasks are many and varied. We encourage you to take the initiative! Here we are not afraid to make mistakes.
For our permanent positions, we are looking for someone who wants to grow with us and sees IKEA as your long-term workplace. For us, it is important that you want to develop with the job and can see a future career at IKEA. It is an advantage to have some form of leadership experience from before with the potential and ambition to develop as a leader together with us in the long term. Maybe you are the one who is involved in developing the IKEA of the future, in Sweden or abroad?
Apply now!
The services we offer are permanent employment of 32h/w (80%) including 6 months probationary employment with desired start in November as agreed upon. We also offer fixed-term employment during the period 2024-11-11 to 2025-01-19. When you apply, you will receive more information and the opportunity to answer what you are interested in.
We do not need a cover letter in this recruitment. Instead, attach your CV and answer a few questions we ask you when you make your application. Among other things, we will ask why you want to work with us, what forms of employment you are interested in, how our working hours suit you and when you can start with us.
All applications must be made via IKEA's website, we do not accept applications via email. The last day to apply is October 21, but selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with your application - apply today! Interviews are primarily planned to be held week 42-43 and the invitation will be made via email. So keep an eye on your inbox, even spam just in case!
Welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-21
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Transportgatan 23
IKEA Bäckebol
Jobbnummer
