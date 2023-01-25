Hungarian SEO Content Writer for Sports Betting Sites
Leadstar Media AB / Journalistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla journalistjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leadstar Media AB i Stockholm
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar? Take the chance of a lifetime and join a market leading, fast-paced team in the sports betting affiliate industry!
We offer you:
The opportunity to become an expert within SEO and content creation. You will learn from industry leaders
The freedom to develop passion and try out your own ideas for your projects
The prospect to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays
What we want in return:
A high level of commitment
An eagerness to learn and to become the best
Smartness and creativity
A positive mindset
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Hungarian speaking content writer who will write content for sports betting websites targeting Hungary. We do prefer it if you have lived in Hungary for a long period of time.
You have a general interest in internet publishing and are willing to become a nerd within content creation on the internet
You are excellent at expressing yourself in written Hungarian
You are a person who wants to constantly achieve the highest results and always strives to produce the best quality of work possible
You are a self-driven person who likes to try out new things and take responsibility for your own projects
It's a plus if you have previous experience of working with SEO. If not, we expect you to be eager to learn everything there is to know about SEO and to become an expert within the field
It's a plus if you are interested in, and have a good knowledge of sports betting and casino
Job description
The position as a Hungarian content writer is a full-time position. We prefer that you are based in Stockholm and work from our office. If you are not able to relocate, and if you are just too good to miss out, then we are able to offer remote work.
Your main task is to create products that our visitors loves, this include the following:
Responsibility for writing epic sports betting content in Hungarian for new websites targeting the Hungarian market
Responsibility to structure the content for the best possible experience for the visitors, the user experience is everything
Optimize your websites from an SEO perspective. The more nerdy you become within SEO and understanding our visitors, the better products we will be able to provide
There is no limit to how much you are able to learn and develop in these areas, it's just up to your strive and willingness to develop.
About Leadstar Media
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish scale-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of over 60 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 25 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 30 different geographical markets. Leadstar Media's ambition is to create exceptional products for our visitors and to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. We want you to have the same winner mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organize other activities outside of work-hours such as small events, company trips and kick-offs.
At Leadstar Media you always have the opportunity to grow within the company and take on more responsibility. Several of our talents have grown to become true stars and leaders. We have learned that the most important skills you need for this job are an ambition to learn, and the ability to take on responsibility.
More information
Start: As soon as possible
Period of employment: six months probationary employment with one month of notice.
We are looking forward to receiving your job application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leadstar Media AB
(org.nr 556913-7622), http://www.leadstarmedia.com
Hälsingegatan 49 4TR (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7379408