Nipromec Oy Ltd is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Group has offices also in Malmö in Sweden, Erlangen in Germany, Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a HSE SUPERVISOR for a project in Gothenburg. Duration of the project approx. September/October 2024 - July/October 2025.
Main tasks include:
Assure that the subcontractors and all visitors comply with Customer's HSE rules
Stop the work if there is a risk of an accident
Approve subcontractors' safety plans and documentation including HSE risk assessments.
Issue warnings for non-compliance at workplace.
Implement the site HSE training and inductions
Familiarize well in advance to different phases, schedules, and
works ahead in the project
Request and follow-up contractors' implementation of
improvement actions.
Record and keep the statistics of accident reports.
Participate to investigation of the cause of any accident and implement preventive countermeasures.
Implement preventive plans for hazardous material handling.
Implement emergency action plans for environmental accident or hazard.
Inspect equipment and machinery to observe possible unsafe conditions.
We expect:
In-depth knowledge of Sweden's HSE regulations, standards, and best practices
Proven experience as an HSE Supervisor in an industrial setting, preferably in boiler plant operations
Effective people management skills.
Good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package (Word, Excel, Power Point,....).
Good documentation skills
Who we are looking for:
Bachelor's Degree in HSE Engineering or equivalent with additional
professional qualifications in HSE Management Systems
Positive & hand-on attitude.
Very Good level of English (Speaking and Writing). Swedish language skills is a plus.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR Coordinator Viliina Salminen, tel. +358504648350.
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
