HR-manager to our Swedish market within construction & manufacturing
Wise Professionals AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wise Professionals AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
You will be responsible for the Swedish market's HR function, and work both strategically and operationally. Your main focus will be to build everything from scratch, map the business, review HR, and set up a project plan for what needs to be prioritized in the near future. The position also involves personnel responsibility for one other employee who works as an HR- and payroll administrator. You will also be a part of the management team and report directly to the Swedish CEO.
Some of your tasks
Development of the Swedish HR strategy in cooperation with our group strategy
Designing and implementing OE (Operational Excellence) processes and Managing Change
Driving all strategic processes, around Talent Management; Performance Management and Succession Planning, etc
Implementation and monitoring of group-wide personell processes and instruments (including personell development/Controlling) in the country
Implementation of recruiting procedures and onboarding of new employees
Managing and influencing relevant peers and stakeholders to drive business perfomance
Managing Unions, workers councils
We offer you an interesting and varied role in an international company within construction and manufacturing. We have around 200 employees in Sweden. You will have the opportunity for professional growth in a company that fosters innovation and social responsibility. Besides this, you will work at an inspiring and modern workplace where you always have encouraging colleagues that supports you in both good and bad times.
Your profile
We value your personal qualities highly and are looking for a colleague who is solution-oriented, goal-oriented, driven and structured. You are confident as a person and see challenges as an opportunity to develop and grow. You are also a good communicator and can easily gain the trust of those around you. In addition to this, we are specifically looking for you who have:
8+ years relevant job experience from a role as a senior HRBP, HR Manager or equivalent
You have a University degree in HR or equivalent
You are fluent in Swedish, and have a good knowledge in English both orally and written
You have worked in an international and big company with very mature HR processes and tools
Meritorious if you have worked in Workday and if you have good knowledge in Swedish labor law
Meritorious if you have been responsible for building HR processes/tools from scratch
Your application
You can easily apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile on wise.se. We do not accept applications by email.
We work with competence-based recruitment as a method. We do this in our quest for more potential-based matching. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, ages and experiences, as we know that a wider diversity enriches each of us and makes us better and smarter as an organization. If you are successful in the process, you will be asked to complete two occupational psychological tests within a few days. If you want to know more about our approach, read more here.
Do you have questions about the process or the role? Contact the responsible recruitment consultant Jessica Tschöp at jessica.tschop@wise.se
. We interview continuously so the role can be filled before the last date of application.
A warm welcome with your application! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "wiseprofessionals21543". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Arbetsplats
Wise Professionals Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Wise Professionals AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8047612