HR-administrator to international fashion company 16/2 to 24/3
2023-01-31
Do you want experience in HR administration at an international fashion company? Would you describe yourself as a responsible, structured and meticulous person, and are you available from 16/2 to 24/3? Then this is the role for you! Apply for the position today as we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is now looking for a number of HR administrators for our client in Stockholm who is currently on an exciting journey. You will belong to an HR function and together with your colleagues handle various administrative tasks and projects linked to the employees at the company. This is a consulting assignment that will last for 5 weeks starting on 16/2.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In the position, you will support the HR department and perform administrative tasks with high quality within set deadlines.
Among other things, you will work with:
• Responsible for HR administration and HR systems
• Administer and coordinate employee processes
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have experience of working in an administrative role
• Have very good knowledge of English
• It is a strong merit if you have worked with HR-related administration before
Other information
• Start: 16/2 to.m 24/3
• Extent: Fulltime
• Where? Stockholm
