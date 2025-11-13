HR Specialist & Relations Nordics to Life Science company in Stockholm
2025-11-13
Academic Resource are searching for a HR Specialist and Relations Nordics to a company in Life Science, located in Stockholm.
This is a full-time consultancy assignment to the end of september 2026.
Start for the position is in january 2026.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree or higher in HR and/or Employment/Labor Law.
• Work experience in employee and labor relations covering countries Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.
• Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and follow-through to resolve any outstanding issues.
• Proven problem-solving skills and ability to accuretely collect information to understand and asess the customer's needs.
• Discretion, integrity, confidentiality and good judgement.
• Mentality that prioritizes quality and the best possible end-to-end experience for our employees.
• Capacity to understand systems and learn processes quickly
• Wish to learn and develop, eagerness to tackle meaningful and confidential tasks.
• Enthusiastic teammate with a strong desire to build a positive work environment.
• Languages: English (business proficient) and Swedish (business proficient)
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Mark your application with reference number: HRS1125
Do you have any questions?
Do not hesitate to contact us by email at: carin.helander@academicresource.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-15
E-post: carin.helander@academicresource.se
