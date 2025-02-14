HR Specialist for Global Fashion Company
Digitalenta AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an HR Specialist to join a growing team in a global fashion company. This role is based in Stockholm and the assignment runs for 12 months, starting in March 2025.
About the role
As a HR Specialist, you will play a key role in managing the end-to-end procurement and administration of consultant resources. You will support hiring managers, ensure compliance with policies, and contribute to the continuous improvement of consultant procurement processes. You will be part of a harmonious and fast-paced team, collaborating closely with stakeholders across the business.
Responsibilities Support hiring managers with system and process-related queries throughout the consultant hiring lifecycle.
Administer consultant hiring requests, contracts, and updates to ensure a smooth process.
Contribute to improvements in consultant procurement systems, policies, and commercial processes.
Ensure cost-consciousness in consultant procurement and hiring decisions.
Support business stakeholders in resolving process or commercial conflicts, escalating when necessary.
Maintain accurate and updated records of consultant contracts and associated documentation.
Monitor compliance with company policies and legal standards.
Manage consultant contracts, including updates, renewals, and terminations in ServiceNow.
About you
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented HR professional with a passion for efficient consultant procurement and administration. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, enjoy collaborating with multiple stakeholders, and have a strong problem-solving mindset. Your ability to navigate complex processes and ensure compliance will be key to success in this role.
Experience and skills Previous experience in HR administration, procurement, or consultant hiring processes.
Strong understanding of contract management and procurement workflows.
Experience working with ServiceNow or similar administrative tools.
Ability to support stakeholders with system and process-related queries.
Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.
Experience working in a large, international organization is a plus.
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se 07602113318 Jobbnummer
9167169