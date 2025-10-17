HR People Lead Marabou Plant in Upplands Väsby
Mondelez Sverige Production AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Upplands Väsby
2025-10-17
Mondelez Sverige Production AB i Upplands Väsby
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Possible.
Our employees are key ingredients to our success, and you will be responsible for HR support to a specific plant(s) on topics such as talent management, leadership development, early career programs, career pathing, mobility and strategic talent reviews. For people managers in specific plants, you will act as point of contact for specific HR topics. You are a trusted partner and will drive implementation of global strategies and initiatives across plants. You will be responsible for influencing business strategy for people-related issues.
How you will contribute
You will:
Partner and build relationships with key stakeholders, understanding the commercial/supply chain impact of people decisions in order to fulfil business objectives, providing an outside-in lens (plant roadmap, people plan, factory of the future)
Oversee site labor relations strategy including elements of communication and works council relations and compliance
Drive engagement on the plant culture agenda; coach leaders on the key cultural elements and organizational values - being the custodian of high performance work systems, and ensure an effective plant learning management
Partner with leadership teams on strategic priorities from workforce planning insights and decisions to talent acquisition, leadership development, early career programs, career pathing, succession planning and mobility, and strategic talent reviews
Leverage data analytics to drive solutions and decisions that translate into actionable plans to impact the bottom line and enable business strategy. Inform and update People Services of any local, legal and regulatory changes in market
Support plant leadership with effective management of time and attendance systems and attendance policies as necessary, coaching plant directors and plant leadership pillar in line with plant needs/KPI's - support performance calibration where applicable
Lead people process'/impact of any plant transformation with effective change management
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career. You will bring experience and knowledge in:
Broad generalist HR experience across a range of populations and range of seniority
Strong experience of working with trade unions to deliver change
Proven track record as a trusted, credible business partner with ability to engage, inspire, and influence people
Experience working with Lean Six Sigma to drive high performance
HR leader with an active curiosity, insight orientation and external perspective about people and business performance
Interpersonal savvy, planning, and dealing with ambiguity
Future focused by thinking ahead and anticipating new opportunities, leverages an outside in perspective through understanding of market trends
More about this role
Are you ready to make a real impact in our iconic Marabou plant?
We're seeking an experienced and driven HR Business Partner or HR People Lead to join us at our flagship Marabou plant in Upplands Väsby. This is a fantastic opportunity to directly influence the success of a well-loved facility, shaping its culture and empowering its people to deliver exceptional results. If you're passionate about HR and thrive in a fast-paced production environment, this role is for you!
What extra ingredients you will bring:
• Professional fluency in both Swedish and English is essential.
• Proven HR experience in a similar role, within a production or manufacturing environment.
• Experience with IL6S (Integrated Lean 6 Sigma) or similar continuous improvement methodologies would be a distinct advantage.
• Exceptional influencing skills, with the ability to champion the HR agenda and drive change initiatives effectively.
• A strong coaching mindset, capable of guiding and supporting the plant's leadership team in achieving core operational outcomes.
Job specific requirements:
This role is based full-time at our Marabou plant in Upplands Väsby. Due to the hands-on nature of the position and the need for close collaboration with plant personnel, remote or home-working options are not available. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mondelez Sverige Production AB
(org.nr 556769-8922)
Smedbyvägen 8 (visa karta
)
194 86 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Upplands Väsby plant Jobbnummer
9561948