HR Generalist to The Stockholm School of Economics
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
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Do you want to work broadly with administration and service within the HR field? We are now looking for a meticulous, structured, curious, and engaged HR Generalist for a parental leave cover position (60-100%) for approximately 6-8 months.
In this role, you will be an important part of the HR team, working primarily in close collaboration with HR Business Partners and the HR Director. You will also have the opportunity to support other departments as needs arise. This role is well suited for someone who is likely at the beginning of their HR career and/or wants to develop in a broad and varied position.
The HR team consists of 7 employees who work closely together, providing business-focused HR support. Within our team, we continuously strive to improve and develop our ways of working, share knowledge, and support each other when needed.
About the role
As an HR Generalist, you will primarily work with administrative and coordinating tasks within HR. You will play a central role in ensuring that our HR processes run smoothly and efficiently.
This is a broad role where you will assist with a wide variety of tasks. Your responsibilities will include, among others:
Preparing employment contracts and other HR-related documents
Registering and updating information in HR systems
Following up on sick leave cases and supporting related administration
Producing statistics and reports from HR systems
Supporting recruitment processes (e.g., job postings, coordination, and administration)
Assisting HR Business Partners and HR Director in day-to-day HR work
Providing administrative support to other departments and units as needed
Contributing to the development and improvement of administrative HR processes
We are looking for someone who:
Has a university degree in HR or equivalent
Is detail-oriented, structured, and has a keen eye for detail
Is humble and enjoys working in a service-oriented role
Has strong communication skills, both written and verbal
Has good collaboration skills and can work with all types of people
Has an interest in and curiosity about working in an academic environment
Is fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Works independently and takes responsibility for driving tasks forward
Is curious and interested in developing ways of working, including exploring AI-based tools
Has good system skills and is comfortable working in various digital tools
We offer
A broad and developing role within HR
The opportunity to gain insight into several areas of HR work and other support functions
An engaged and supportive team working closely with the business
An international and ambitious environment
Additional information
The position is a parental leave cover for approximately 6-8 months. The scope is between 60-100%, upon agreement. The position is expected to start in mid-August. The role is based in Stockholm, and you are expected to work on-site.
We are working with work-related tests, such as personality, language, and problem-solving tests, in our recruitments to, as objectively as possible, map factors that are important in our roles. Interviews and references are included in all our processes. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis. We use a rolling selection process, so we recommend applying as soon as possible. Occupational psychological tests and background checks will be conducted during the process.
If you have any questions about the position, please email emma.hellsten@hhs.se
.
Does this sound like something for you? Welcome with your application!
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. Our educational mission has over the years strengthened SSE students, and you can read more about it here.
SSE is a member of the Stockholm Dual Career Network (SDCN), a collaboration between universities, research institutes and companies in the Stockholm region. Through SDCN, partners of international recruits are offered professional support in establishing their careers in Sweden, including career coaching, networking opportunities, seminars and access to a broad professional network. We recognize the importance of supporting accompanying partners in international relocations and are committed to facilitating a smooth transition for the whole family.
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm
Sveavägen 65 (visa karta
)
113 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Human Resources Jobbnummer
9854296