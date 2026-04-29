HR Business Partner wanted for an exciting role in the automotive industry!
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As an HR Business Partner Consultant, you will align HR strategies with business goals and act as a trusted advisor to senior leaders across global functions.
You will join a collaborative HR team at headquarters and work in an international environment, contributing to both operational and strategic HR initiatives while reporting to a senior HR leader.
This is a full-time consulting assignment starting in June 2026, ongoing (until further notice), with strong potential to transition into a permanent position directly with the company.
In your role as HR Business Partner Consultant your main tasks will include:
Driving and executing core HR processes such as performance management, talent reviews, succession planning, and employee development
Acting as a strategic partner and advisor to leaders on organizational design, workforce planning, and team performance
Leveraging HR data and analytics to provide insights and support decision-making
Supporting and delivering coaching initiatives to strengthen leadership capabilities and foster a coaching culture across the organization
About you:
We are looking for a candidate with 8-10 years of broad HR experience, preferably as an HR Business Partner, and a relevant academic background or equivalent experience. You have strong expertise in coaching and leadership development and thrive in a global, fast-paced environment.
You are a confident communicator with strong interpersonal skills, able to build trust and support leaders in complex situations. You are structured, analytical, and solution-oriented, combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Important for the role:
Extensive experience within HR, particularly in HR Business Partner roles
Strong coaching skills and experience in leadership development
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Jemima Hammarström via Jemima.Hammarstrom@adecco.se
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Ullevigatan 19 (visa karta
)
411 40 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Business Manager
Jemima Hammarström Jemima.Hammarstrom@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9882438