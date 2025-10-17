HR Business Partner to Global Company in Gothenburg
2025-10-17
Are you an experienced HR Business Partner who thrives in a dynamic environment with a strong focus on change and development? We are now looking for a consultant on behalf of our client - a global and future-driven organization - to take on a key HR role at their headquarters in Gothenburg.
About the position
As an HR Business Partner, you will work closely with leaders and management to ensure alignment between HR strategies and business objectives. You'll play a key role in supporting the organization through a period of transformation, providing professional guidance and leadership support throughout the change journey.
This role offers both strategic and operational responsibility and the opportunity to make a real impact. You will contribute to business growth and employee development by driving core HR processes and acting as a trusted advisor across all HR areas.
Key responsibilities
• Drive and execute core HR processes such as performance management, talent reviews, and succession planning.
• Act as a strategic partner to leaders in matters of organizational design, workforce planning, and employee engagement.
• Provide support during change and restructuring processes with integrity, sound judgment, and discretion.
• Utilize HR data and analytics to generate insights and recommendations.
• Ensure compliance with employment legislation and internal HR policies.
You will be part of an experienced HR team based at the company's headquarters in Gothenburg, supporting global functions across the organization.
About you
We are looking for a senior HR professional with broad experience and a strong ability to operate both strategically and hands-on. You have at least 8-10 years of experience in similar roles and have previously worked with change and transformation processes.
You hold a relevant academic degree within Human Resources, Business Administration, Psychology, or a related field. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written, and you bring a professional, confident, and people-centric approach to your work.
Experience from redundancy or restructuring projects, as well as a proven track record of advising leaders in complex HR matters, will be highly valued.
About the company
Our client is an international company with headquarters in Gothenburg. Operating in an innovative and technology-driven industry, the organization is characterized by a strong focus on sustainability, quality, and continuous improvement. You will join a global environment where collaboration, agility, and engagement are at the core of the company culture.
Assignment details
• Start: As soon as possible
• Scope: Full-time, consulting assignment via Adecco
• Duration: Until April 2026
• Location: Gothenburg
• Work setup: Primarily on-site, with some flexibility
Contact information
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Jemima Hammarström via e-mail: jemima.hammarstrom@adecco.se
.
For questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco's Candidate Support via e-mail: info@adecco.se
.
Please note that we do not accept applications via e-mail. Kindly use the application form on our website to submit your application.
