HR Business Partner to ABB Corporate Research & Traction
ABB AB / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2022-12-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is driving the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a member of the management team of ABB Corporate Research unit and Traction unit, you will be responsible for the overall HR contribution and value added to the business. Together with your HR colleagues and managers, you will drive the organization forward by using your expertise to support both operational and strategic HR work.
We strive for diversity in the team and see it as an asset, as varied backgrounds and life experiences among employees increase the opportunities to see things from different sides and find new, innovative solutions to our challenges.
We can offer you a position where you can learn and grow as HR professional and hope that you, with great drive in HR, will apply!
This position reports to Business Manager - E2E.
Your responsibilities
Driving high performance in the Corporate Research and Traction organization, in line with global business performance standards, KPIs and targets. Approximately 200 employees, both units in Västerås
Implementing HR strategy and plans related to the organization
Representing HR in the wider business, establishing strong relationships with leaders by providing assistance and guidance in HR matters
Ensuring that people and organizational capabilities required in the medium to long term are clear and acted on
Acting according to and promoting our core ABB values - Courage, Care, Curiosity and Collaboration
Pro-actively work with current and future talents in the business as well as driving Diversity & Inclusion in the organization
Your background
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Finance or Engineering
At least five years' experience in Human Resource area or as a line manager
Knowledge of Labor relations, in-depth knowledge of Swedish labor law
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills
An intercultural understanding and being comfortable in Swedish and English, speaking and writing
More about us
Recruiting Manager Maria Malmport, +4610-732 25 89 or Corporate Research Director Mikael Dahlgren, 4621-32 32 76 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie Lindberg-Turpeinen, +4621-32 95 83. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Rosén, +4621-32 50 00.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
7269268