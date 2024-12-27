HR Business Partner till BAT Fiedler & Lundgren!
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. With products like VELO, VUSE and GLO we are on a mission to decrease the health impact of our industry. To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to Be the Change. Come, join us on this journey!
We have an exciting opportunity for an HR Business Partner in our Factory, located in Malmo, Sweden
As HR Business Partner at BAT Fiedler & Lundgren you will join our HR & Payroll team, providing professional expertise by working consultatively and in a supportive manner with our managers, guiding them on all issues within HR, such as the labor law, work environment, onboarding & early development and gender equality.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Coordinate and drive the work towards a healthier workplace through close collaboration with stakeholders for rehabilitation and adaptions.
Driving improvements and support the operation with pre-on-re-off boarding process
IWS management by driving the Onboarding & Early Development as a pillar member in two pillars.
Run negotiations with Unions within the area of responsibility
Ensure correct data in HRM system (Success Factor, Kontek HRM, Falck)
Educate our managers through various skills initiatives.
Management and continuous update of key company manuals i.e., employee handbook and HR policies
Cooperation with government agencies and third parties; preparing data for audit (internal/external)
What are we looking for?
2+ years of operational experience within HR
Knowledge within labor law
Knowledge of environmental rules and regulations
Fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English
Fast learner, pro-active and willing to adapt quickly
Have strong communication and collaboration skills and have the ability to handle multiple tasks and projects at once.
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Range of benefits including 5000 SEK wellness benefit, flexible holiday plans and other initiatives for work-life balance.
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We priorities continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
