HR Business Partner for Production Operations Large Motors and Generators
ABB AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Västerås
2025-06-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
HR Business Partner
Your Role: Own the Challenge
As a valued member of the HR team within the Large Motors & Generators Division, you will play an important role in ensuring that HR adds real value in a production-driven environment. You'll collaborate closely with production leaders to understand both operational and strategic needs, and help drive HR initiatives that support manufacturing excellence, employee development, and long-term business success.
At the heart of our vision is a strong belief: every individual should be empowered to reach their full potential at work. In a production setting, that means creating a safe, inclusive, and engaging workplace - while also ensuring our workforce has the skills needed to meet the changing demands of the industry.
As an HR Business Partner, you'll lead initiatives that improve productivity, foster strong employee relations, and support effective talent management in a heavy industrial environment.
Key responsibilities
Supporting production leadership by aligning HR strategies with business goals to ensure a skilled and engaged workforce
Partnering with production managers to cultivate a high-performing and supportive work environment
Driving workforce planning and skills development to meet current and future operational needs
Leading safety and compliance initiatives tailored to a manufacturing setting
Using HR analytics to anticipate trends, optimize staffing, and enhance efficiency
Leading and supporting key HR projects and initiatives
Contributing to annual HR processes and activities
What it takes to Run what runs the world
We're seeking someone who brings a combination of education, experience, and a collaborative mindset to help us grow and succeed together
A bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field
Solid experience in Human Resources, with a passion for supporting people and driving positive change
Previous experience in a production or manufacturing environment, along with a good understanding of how such operations work
The ability to handle multiple priorities and work cross-functionally, especially in close partnership with production leadership
Familiarity with annual HR processes and activities and a proactive and solution-oriented mindset when facing HR challenges
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Why ABB?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an energy efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and condensors, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators
Recruiting Manager Wian Ismail, +46 724 61 29 42, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is August 24. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en/home
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9406909