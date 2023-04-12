HR Business Partner at Saab's Business Area Aeronautics
At Saab, we thrive on making the impossible possible. We think, have fun together, make people grow - and create exceptional products that make a real difference in the world. Did we catch your attention? Great, we are now expanding our team of bold, committed and relationship-driven HR Business Partners and we want to know more about you!
Your role
As HR Business Partner at Saab's business area Aeronautics, you will partner with our leaders to ensure that Aeronautics is an engaging place to work, learn and develop. You will be a key player in contributing to people excellence to enable business success.
We are looking for an HR Business Partner that can take the strategic perspective and go from words to action to meet our long-term business needs. You will work with management teams to understand key performance issues, objectives and drivers and their implications for people and organizational strategies. You will lead, support and coach on a wide array of matters such as performance and talent management, leadership development and change management to increase our ability to attract, develop and retain the right competencies for our current and future needs.
As HR Business Partner you will work with our leaders, the HR community and employees to make our people strategy a sustainable reality.
Your profile
We value an inclusive, creative and highly cooperative work environment where we all contribute generously with our knowledge, experience, perspectives, ideas and all-round smartness.
You need to be comfortable in a role with many interfaces - managers, union representatives, HR colleagues, partners etc. and you must enjoy developing organizations, teams, managers and employees as well as yourself. You view yourself as a leader who has the courage and ability to initiate and drive change, and the energy and endurance to do so long-term. You can balance the strategic and the practical with a strong focus on implementation and drive for execution. We expect you to be a true team player with both good judgement and maturity.
To be successful in this role, you need to have HR Business Partnering experience, preferably in a large organization. You understand the value of a data-driven approach to strategic people management and you have sufficient knowledge of Swedish labour law for this role. You are fluent in both Swedish and English and you are a good communicator. Above all, you are curious and eager to continue to develop and contribute with your expertise, knowledge and personality.
We are a geographically dispersed organization, which means that travelling is part of the job and a driving license necessary. Some international travel may also be required.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organization with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career. If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities.
