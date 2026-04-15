HR Business Partner - Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB i Göteborg
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group.
Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and much more. In Europe, Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration, a subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings, is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe, located in Gothenburg Sweden and Madrid Spain. Providing expertise and support in staff functions such as IT, HR, Legal, Finance, Tax, Real Estate Development and Facility Management.
About the Role
We are currently seeking a HR Business Partner to join our Corporate Operations team.
In this role, you will play an important part at the company by aligning the people strategy with the business strategy to enhance organizational performance. The role reports to the Head of Corporate Operations and works closely with the top management to implement people agendas.
Your Responsibilities include:
• Collaborate with the global HRBP team to shape, execute, and monitor the people strategy.
• Update and maintain the Compensation and Benefits strategy and policies.
• Oversee guidelines and procedures throughout the talent life-cycle.
• Act as a reliable advisor to the top management.
• Provide guidelines to managers through annual HR processes.
• Assist with organisational change by creating plans for change management and employee engagement.
• Handle union negotiations.
• Develop employee communications based on the company's communication strategy and maintain the HR SharePoint page.
Who you are:
You are a collaborative and proactive HR professional with strong strategic and operational skills, thriving in dynamic, global environments. With a talent for fostering relationships at all levels, you guide managers through talent management processes and offer trusted advice to senior leaders. Detail-oriented and adaptable, you are passionate about delivering HR initiatives that align closely with business objectives and drive organizational success.
For this role, you will need:
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field
• 6+ years of experience in a similar role
• Strong business mindset with ability to translate strategic planning into operational activities
• Hands-on and able to multi-task
• Open to constant change and feel comfortable in a high paced global environment
• Curious, quick learner and have basic tech proficiency to use SAP, SharePoint
• Strong knowledge of the Swedish labour law and experience working with unions
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels
• Proficiency in Swedish and English is a must. Chinese is a plus.
Where East meets West
We are proud of our truly multicultural environment. Our organization brings together colleagues from many different nationalities and professional backgrounds. We believe diversity strengthens our decisions, creativity, and performance.
At Geely, traditions and cultures meet - from Chinese New Year celebrations to Swedish Lucia - creating a workplace where global perspectives and local values coexist naturally.
Your new adventure awaits, apply now!
Become part of a team where diversity flourishes, innovation thrives, and exciting possibilities await.
This is a full time, permanent position, based at our office in Gothenburg or Madrid.
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfilment!
Applications are reviewed continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. The position may be filled before the stated closing date.
If you have any question please reach out to Xiaodi Cai Hofvendahl, hiring manager for this position, at xiaodi.caihofvendahl@geelyeu.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7566843-1949224". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
(org.nr 559094-6454), https://careers.geelyeu.com
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9857123