HR and Recruiter Consultant - Public Relations & Support Officer
2024-10-26
Introduction
At AlBirunia, smooth processes and systems are the key to our success for a sustainable green energy providing.
We're looking for an HR Manager who has excellent organizational skills and a personable disposition to keep us thriving.
Objectives of this role
A Recruitment Consultants require expert knowledge of recruitment processes with sales, communication and interpersonal skills. Recruitment Consultants need to be goal orientated and focused on targets to succeed in the role. A successful Recruitment Consultant candidate will have various prerequisite skills and qualifications
Responsibilities
Screening prospective job applicants to evaluate their skills and qualifications
Entering job applicants' CVs and contact details into the company database for future reference
Ensuring that potential job candidates are an excellent match for the client company
Producing and posting job adverts that attract appropriate candidates
Cold calling companies to promote recruitment services
Meeting with new clients to develop and expand business opportunities
Headhunting specific candidates for high-end job roles, such as senior management positions
Achieving recruitment quotas and business development targets each month
Overseeing recruitment, selection and the onboarding process
Managing a company's appraisal system and conducting appraisal meetings
Ensuring that a company's procedures comply with employment regulations
Managing and training the HR team
Monitoring various aspects of an employee's performance, such as attendance and sick leave
Accessing the need for training and then designing and implementing training programs accordingly
Handling any disciplinary processes and formal grievances
Setting and reviewing pay structures and employee perks and benefits
Required skills and qualifications
Up to date knowledge of employment law, including discrimination and gender equality laws
Up to date knowledge of employment documentation, including P45s and employment contracts
Ability to negotiate favourable contracts between the recruitment agency, employers and employees
Knowledge of job hunting websites and the best places to post job advertisements
Ability to source new business leads before developing opportunities
Ability to sell the benefits of a company or job to a potential applicant
Ability to sell the skills and expertise of a candidate to a potential employer
Ability to use databases, including CRM and recruiting database
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Experience in developing internal systems
Advanced computer skills and experience with online platforms
